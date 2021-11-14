Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Predicting Garfield And Maguire Reveal For Trailer Event

When it was confirmed that the second full-length trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home would be happening this coming Tuesday with an exclusive fan event featuring major surprises, there was really only one direction in which the speculation would lean.

Despite Tom Holland denying it on multiple occasions, everyone fully expects Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to make their triumphant returns to the Spider-Verse as the web-slinging threequel triples down on web-slinging superheroes to combat the threat of a multiversal Sinister Six.

As you can see from the reactions below, the majority of Spidey supporters on Twitter are already accepting it as fact that the long-awaited confirmation of Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Peter Parkers is just days away.

It has to be Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Why else would they do a fan event like this? #SpiderManNoWayHome https://t.co/2uF89CZHn7 — BSL (@bigscreenleaks) November 13, 2021

Ok, likely possibilities:

– the Andrew Garfield/Tobey Maguire Spider-Men reveal

– Charlie Cox as Daredevil reveal



dreams/wishes:

– Spider-Family: Miles Morales, Spiderwomen (Gwen and/or Jesscia), Spider-Man Noir, Scarlet Spider, Venom/Agent Venom, SIlk

– Prowler

– Harry Osbourn https://t.co/Nk0TPeum0h — Bradley Prom (@BradleyProm21) November 13, 2021

The things I would give to be living in LA right now for this fan screening… #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/dPWxBrWVbI — Casually Cosplaying (@CasualCosplayin) November 13, 2021

HOW CAN I GO TO THIS?!? This is pretty cool.. would be wild if Tobey & Andrew are introduced in this event🤯 #SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/2Jq2OD4DBs — Cris Parker (@3CFilm) November 13, 2021

The No Way Home trailer event is cool in the fact that Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire will all be there together for the first time publicly. 3 generations of Spider-Man. That’s epic. pic.twitter.com/JncW02aNjV — Trey (@TheTreyinator) November 13, 2021

Imagine if the surprise is



Tobey Maguire, Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland, Jon Watts and Alfred Molina, Willem Dafoe, Rhys Ifans, Thomas Haden Church and Jamie Foxx



Showing up on stage to confirm their involvement even though we all knew beforehand🗿 — Imran (Famous Era) (@YoItsImran) November 13, 2021

I think that Tom Holland’s spider-man is gonna have a difficult time fighting the villains. Then out of nowhere Andrew Garfield and Tobey maguire’s spider-men will come to help Tom holland’s spider-man defeat the villains. — Zachary Morawiec (@zmorawiec) November 13, 2021

This Tuesday history will be made. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for and we’re almost there. #SpiderManNoWayHome — Matt Ramos (@therealsupes) November 13, 2021

Also….



If y'all think Sony's letting cellphones into that #SpiderManNoWayHome Sherman Oaks theater, you are insane. — With Great Power Book (@WGreatPowerBook) November 13, 2021

At this stage, you’d have to imagine that Sony and Marvel are as well just being upfront with the fans and admitting Maguire and Garfield will be suiting up and reporting for duty, especially after the most recent batch of leaks, while Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal and the rest will be fully aware there’s going to be riots if it doesn’t happen. As always, though, nothing is guaranteed until Spider-Man: No Way Home spells it out in no uncertain terms.