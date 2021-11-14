Spider-Man: No Way Home Fans Predicting Garfield And Maguire Reveal For Trailer Event
When it was confirmed that the second full-length trailer for the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Spider-Man: No Way Home would be happening this coming Tuesday with an exclusive fan event featuring major surprises, there was really only one direction in which the speculation would lean.
Despite Tom Holland denying it on multiple occasions, everyone fully expects Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield to make their triumphant returns to the Spider-Verse as the web-slinging threequel triples down on web-slinging superheroes to combat the threat of a multiversal Sinister Six.
As you can see from the reactions below, the majority of Spidey supporters on Twitter are already accepting it as fact that the long-awaited confirmation of Sam Raimi and Marc Webb’s Peter Parkers is just days away.
At this stage, you’d have to imagine that Sony and Marvel are as well just being upfront with the fans and admitting Maguire and Garfield will be suiting up and reporting for duty, especially after the most recent batch of leaks, while Kevin Feige, Amy Pascal and the rest will be fully aware there’s going to be riots if it doesn’t happen. As always, though, nothing is guaranteed until Spider-Man: No Way Home spells it out in no uncertain terms.