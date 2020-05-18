Chris Hemsworth’s Extraction Has A Small Thor Easter Egg That We All Missed

Even from the get-go, Extraction debuted on Netflix with some pretty lofty expectations.

For one, it featured the God of Thunder himself, Chris Hemsworth, in the role of Tyler Rake, a hardened mercenary tasked with finding Ovi Mahajan (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the son of an imprisoned Indian crime lord. Toss in Netflix’s considerable resources, Joe Russo’s writing chops, and director Sam Hargrave, whose Stunt Coordinator credits span Captain America: Civil War, Infinity War, and last year’s Avengers: Endgame, and you have all the makings of a bona fide hit.

And sure enough, Extraction delivered (and then some), propelling Hargave’s feature-film debut to the tip-top of the streaming charts. In fact, there’s even been chatter of a sequel, with Hemsworth dropping hints about a potential return as Tyler – you know, despite the fact that he fell off a bridge during the finale, having mowed down half of India’s criminal underworld.

But it seems Extraction is hiding a Thor Easter egg before our very eyes. As spotted by one Reddit user (h/t ScreenRant), the large prong-like tattoo on Tyler Rake’s back closely resembles Vegvisir, a “Nordic magical stave intended to help the bearer find their way through rough weather.”

“In the movie “Extraction” (2020) Chris Hemsworth plays a mercenary,” writes the Reddit user. “He removes his shirt to reveal a norse tattoo on his back similar to the Helm of Awe or The Viking Compass. A Nod to his role as a Norse God in Thor and a symbol to protect warriors in battle.”

Thor also hails from Norse mythology, though Chris Hemsworth’s Marvel character is technically referred to as an alien within the parameters of the MCU. And while Joe Russo’s involvement certainly lends credence to this link, it’s more likely that this reference to Vegvisir is intended to add a little more character to Tyler Rake himself, given the symbol has become a popular tattoo as The Viking Compass.

Extraction is now available to stream on Netflix, but be warned: it’s every bit as brutal as you’ve heard. Think John Wick levels of action and bone-crunching violence.