Ezra Miller antis are astounded by James Gunn’s promise that ‘The Flash’ will be the DCU’s most important movie

The new architect of the DCU — James Gunn — recently surprised everyone by praising a movie he didn’t make and whose actor is fairly controversial. We’re talking of course about Ezra Miller and the upcoming tentpole release The Flash. People who don’t like Miller are not happy about this.

In a video announcing the upcoming plan for the next 8-10 years of the DCU, Gunn called the film “a fantastic movie that I really love that resets the entire DC Universe.” No need to get into the intimate details of why Miller isn’t liked by a lot of people, but if you’re interested we wrote a whole thing about it.

'The Flash' is a 'fantastic' film that 'resets the entire DC Universe,' says @JamesGunn



He digs into the details of the DCU's 8-10-year plan ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/1d2q9ptkbB — Fandom (@getFANDOM) January 31, 2023

The unfortunate truth is that if the movie is a big hit and Miller continues to behave then all will probably be forgotten. That’s just the way things work, and things seem to be trending in that direction.

For better or worse, The Flash will be THE event of the summer pic.twitter.com/WMomB4ZFDA — Neb | 🏳️‍🌈 (@NebsGoodTakes) January 31, 2023

Here’s a fun one about how Gunn and fellow DCU head Peter Safran are using Miller and how they rationalized it.

James Gunn And Peter Safran discussing The Flash pic.twitter.com/0puuI8oXXM — James (@JILexander) January 31, 2023

Here’s someone just realizing this is how it’s going to play out.

It sounds like Ezra Miller is gonna meet with James Gunn pretty soon to discuss his future as The Flash and unfortunately I feel like he’s probably gonna stay even though he’s a god damn criminal. As much as I want Lucas Till to be The Flash, it seems like we will be stuck with pic.twitter.com/Vsbjl2nNix — Bart (@Bart2389) January 31, 2023

An inevitable reference to Homelander.

Ezra Miller is still the Flash after doing all these crimes pic.twitter.com/IygbAuUep1 — 🅿️ainSzn (@cjsweet567) January 31, 2023

A fitting Justin Roiland comparison.

How is Ezra Miller still the Flash??? https://t.co/26bQSFLvns — Dudja (@TheRealDudja) January 25, 2023

This person wants a boycott.

Make The Flash flop hard. If the film does bad financially there's no way Ezra is coming back. Speak with your wallets. https://t.co/uVjXIE1vWK — ShadeX (@RealSlimeShadeX) January 31, 2023

Pretty good nickname for Miller.

In what world is Batgirl not releasable but The Flash, starring Ezra "Every Crime In Every City You Can Think Of" Miller, is https://t.co/pFGs5gOnur — Roseanne A. Brown 🎄⛄ (@rosiesrambles) January 31, 2023

The consensus seems to be that the movie is too good to fail.

The Flash gotta be the greatest movie of all time with the way DC is insisting on holding onto that criminal — Oblivious (@oblivibum) January 31, 2023

They get it.

“I don’t care who Warner Bros Discovery pays to gas up good publicity I’m not watching The Flash” https://t.co/Uoe8jnXjun pic.twitter.com/NZPHVFXqtq — CraftyAdrian (#PrayforSchaffrillas) (@CraftyAD360) January 31, 2023

The inevitable conspiracy theories are also being aired out.

I’m convinced Ezra Miller has some kind of dirt on the WB execs, and if they ever do get recast as the Flash, they’ll release said dirt and drag the execs’ reputation down even further. https://t.co/gvsyFrK6V1 — PowerLoud Girl🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@PowerLoudGirl) January 31, 2023

At this point, it looks like the movie is coming out, barring some new revelation that paints Miller in an even worse way than they already are.

A trailer for The Flash is rumored to appear at this year’s Super Bowl. We’ll know more then.