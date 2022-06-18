Ezra Miller said to be done with DC after ‘The Flash’ regardless of what happens

Having originally been announced in 2014, nine full years will have passed by the time The Flash arrives in theaters next summer, and that’s only scratching the surface of what’s already gone into the unwanted annals as one of the most tortured comic book adaptations of all-time.

In between now and then, a revolving door of talent has boarded the project only to depart soon afterwards, as many as 45 writers have contributed to the various iterations of the screenplay, the pandemic came along to massively impact the production and planned release schedule, and that’s without even mentioning the constant controversy being courted by star Ezra Miller.

The DCEU veteran has been making the headlines for all the wrong reasons on an all-too-regular basis, but the new regime at Warner Bros. Discovery now find themselves in the unwanted position of having a $200 million superhero blockbuster in the can awaiting release, one that stars an actor that’s reportedly actively taunting the authorities looking for them after a 12 year-old girl and her mother were granted a protective order.

As per Deadline, the studio has no other option than to ride the storm until The Flash comes to theaters in June 2023, with the outlet reporting that Miller “is simply not a part of those plans going forward in the future universe regardless if there are more allegations or not”, meaning he’ll be done with the DCEU once the film hits.

Another source offered that “there is no winning in this for Warner Bros.”, which is underselling it slightly when Miller continues to create more trouble and chaos for themself.