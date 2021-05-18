Face/Off Star Open To Returning For The Sequel

It’s been a minute since we’ve heard anything about Adam Wingard’s in-development Face/Off sequel, after the filmmaker dropped a ton of information regarding the project during the promotional circuit for Godzilla vs. Kong. The last update we got was that Wingard was busy drafting the screenplay alongside regular creative partner Simon Barrett, but his schedule just became a whole lot busier after he was announced to be helming a live-action/CGI ThunderCats and entered talks to return to the MonsterVerse.

What we do know is that the follow-up to John Woo’s 1997 action classic will pick up from where the first film left off and continue the story of Sean Archer and Castor Troy, which you’d assume means that the latter will be coming back from the dead somehow. Based on Wingard’s comments, the entire project appears to be predicated on the returns of John Travolta and Nicolas Cage, and luckily the two stars haven’t been particularly choosy over what they sign on to over the last decade or so.

However, nobody thought to ask the remainder of the supporting cast if they’d be interested in making a comeback, and in a new interview, Joan Allen admitted that she had no idea that Face/Off 2 was even happening, but she’d be happy to take the phone call if it came her way.

“I don’t know. Actually, you’re informing me. I actually hadn’t heard that, so I’ll have to look into that. Give me a call.”

The three-time Academy Award nominee played Eve Archer, who found her life turned upside down thanks to the titular face-swapping, leaving her unsure of who to trust seeing as the man responsible for the death of her son had been living under her roof and wearing her husband’s visage all along. If Face/Off 2 is a direct continuation of the original’s story, though, then you’d imagine that there’s definitely a role in there for Allen.