The Falcon And The Winter Soldier EP Wants To Reboot Deathlok In The MCU

On Friday, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s expansion onto the small screen continues when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier premieres on Disney Plus, just two weeks after the conclusion of WandaVision.

Exclusive streaming content is Disney’s number one priority moving forward, and Kevin Feige’s outfit has taken that notion and ran with it. In total, over the next three years, the MCU is bringing another ten episodic shows, two animated spinoffs and a holiday special to subscribers, and you can guarantee there’s going to be a whole lot more announced between now and then.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier‘s executive producer and head writer Malcolm Spellman is clearly keen to play in the MCU sandbox for at least a little while longer, and when asked which superhero he would love to get his hands on next, he was quick to give an answer.

“My favorite character, the character I would most love to do next, would be Deathlok. But it would have to be right.”

We’ve already seen Deathlok in Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. as played by J. August Richards, but when Feige assumed the role of Chief Creative Officer and consigned Marvel Television to the history books, he wiped the slate clean and disregarded everything that had come previously from official canon.

Rumors were linking Deathlok with a potential Hulu spinoff of his own just a couple of months ago, and there are plenty of names to have taken on the mantle since the antihero was first introduced into the comic books in 1974. Not to mention that as a tragic figure who gets brought back from the dead against his will and turned into a government-funded weapon, there’s lots of mileage to wring a decent solo series out of the character, and it sounds as though Spellman is more than happy to take it on.