Black Widow’s Secret Cameos Have Reportedly Been Revealed

Natasha Romanoff may have died in Avengers: Endgame, but the upcoming Black Widow movie will jump back in time prior to Avengers: Infinity War and explore what she got up to during the period where she was a fugitive from the law. Its nature as a prequel will allow the film to pull a few threads from the different parts of the MCU together, then, which means a couple of familiar characters may cameo. And the following names are apparently the ones we should expect to see.

Leaked plot details from Black Widow have dropped on 4Chan today and while we advise taking this with a grain of salt, it’s important to note that the site has provided us with many, many genuine leaks in the past. And as for this one, it claims that four major MCU cameos will feature in the movie. Namely, Iron Man (Robert Downey Jr.), Hawkeye (Jeremy Renner), Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and, surprisingly, Sonny Burch (Walton Goggins).

The claim that Downey Jr. will drop by isn’t a shock as this has been reliably reported before now. Likewise, given his long friendship with Nat, a role for Clint Barton was always going to happen. The same thing could be said of Nick Fury, Romanoff’s employer for years. Burch, meanwhile, who debuted in Ant-Man and the Wasp, is less expected, but his activities on the black market mean he’s the sort of character who can turn up whenever. Maybe he’s an associate of Taskmaster’s?

Relive The Thrilling Black Widow Trailer With These New Screenshots 1 of 39

Click to skip











































































MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

The leaker, who claims to have seen an early cut of the movie, gives their own verdict on the effectiveness of the cameos, too, commenting “some of them work better than others.” Tony Stark is also said to show up near the start, to impart a brief message of warning to Natasha, with his reappearance likened to “Leia in Rise of Skywalker.”

Again, we can’t say for sure whether this is all accurate or not, but these cameos do match up with others rumors and fan theories that’ve been doing the rounds. We’ll find out for sure though when Black Widow hits cinemas on May 1st.