Here’s How Oscar Isaac Could Look As Live-Action Spider-Man 2099

As well as being one of the best animated movies in recent memory that received almost universal critical acclaim and an Academy Award win for Best Animated Feature, virtually every frame of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse was jam-packed with fan service. Making the most of the multiverse concept, longtime Spidey aficionados were thrilled to see the likes of Miles Morales, Spider-Ham and Spider-Man Noir on the big screen for the very first time.

Those who stuck around for the credits were treated to even more goodies, including the appearance of fan favorite Spider-Man 2099, who ended up trapped in the world of the classic 1960s animated series, recreating the famous Spider-Man meme in the process. It might only have been a very minor cameo, but Sony still went all out and recruited Star Wars actor Oscar Isaac to voice the character, and now some fan art by ApexForm has shown how the star would look as a live-action version of Miguel O’Hara.

Spider-Man 2099 has always been one of the most popular alternate versions of the web-slinging superhero ever since he first appeared in the pages of Marvel Comics back in 1992, and has remained at the top of people’s wish-lists to eventually get the live-action treatment for just as long. An animated series was once in the works over 20 years ago, but was ultimately abandoned because it would have felt too similar to Batman Beyond.

However, there has been recent speculation that a live-action series could eventually be made for Disney Plus, although that would require another round of intense negotiations between Sony and Marvel Studios in order for it to happen. Still, having voiced the character already in the animated realm, as well as working with the Mouse House previously on the Star Wars Sequel Trilogy, Oscar Isaac would no doubt be the ideal candidate to bring Spider-Man 2099 into live-action if it ever goes ahead.