Here’s How Keanu Reeves Could Look As A Comic Book-Accurate Constantine

This summer, speculation was running rampant that Warner Bros. were set to imminently announce the long-awaited sequel to Keanu Reeves’ Constantine, something that had been frequently rumored over the years without any concrete developments being made. It surely wasn’t a coincidence that it happened to coincide with the fifteenth anniversary of the movie’s release, either, as the creative team hopped back onto the interview circuit and revealed all sorts of new details about the longtime cult favorite.

Things have drastically quietened down over the last few months, though, despite star Peter Stormare seemingly confirming that a sequel was definitely in the works. Stormare and Reeves and have been friends for a while, of course, with the former also popping up in John Wick: Chapter 2 and the latter playing a recurring role in Stormare’s short-lived comedy series Swedish Dicks as the ghost of former stuntman Tex Johnson, so there could be weight behind the actor’s claims.

In any case, Constantine director Francis Lawrence explained earlier this year why his version of the character didn’t bear much resemblance to his comic book counterpart, but new fan art from SPDRMNKYXXIII imagines Reeves as a more faithful representation of the occult investigator, and you can check it out below.

The art certainly makes the Point Break star look the part, but anyone that’s seen Francis Ford Coppola’s Dracula knows full well that the actor should never attempt anything approximating an English accent ever again. Still, the 56 year-old has gone sequel mad over the last few years with appearances in Toy Story 4 and SpongeBob: Sponge on the Run under his belt along with new entries in the Bill & Ted, Matrix and John Wick franchises, so at this stage, another outing as Constantine can never be completely ruled out.