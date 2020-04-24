Here’s How Tom Holland’s Spider-Man Looks With The Venom Symbiote

While nobody is 100% sure about the finer points of the contract, the general consensus is that the re-negotiated deal between Sony and Marvel Studios over the continued shared use of Spider-Man allows the web-slinger to appear in both cinematic universes. No doubt Sony would have driven a hard bargain after initially taking their ball and going home, especially considering how integral Tom Holland’s Peter Parker is set to be to the MCU’s plans for Phase Four and beyond.

The first Morbius trailer surprised many fans with the appearance of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes, indicating that the crossover potential would be much greater than originally anticipated. It already seems like Sony are building towards a Sinister Six movie, which is no doubt their ultimate goal to maximize their use of the Marvel Studios’ rebooted Spider-Man.

Both Morbius and the recently-titled Venom: Let There Be Carnage have seen their release dates pushed back in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic, so we’ll have to wait a little bit longer to see how all of the pieces start fitting together, but new fan art by Yadvender Singh Rana shows how Tom Holland could look in Spidey’s iconic black suit should Sony decide to adapt the legendary comic book run.

Obviously, the saga has already been seen on the big screen before in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, but even Raimi himself admitted that he wasn’t a big fan of the character and was pressured by the studio to include the storyline. Fans were massively disappointed by their first taste of the Spider-Man/Venom crossover they’d always wanted, and if this is the route that Sony eventually decide to go down then hopefully it manages to live up to the expectations.