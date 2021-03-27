Fan Favorite Villain Seemingly Confirmed For Thor: Love And Thunder Return

One of the best additions to the cast of Thor: Ragnarok was undoubtedly Jeff Goldblum as The Grandmaster. Taika Waititi clearly just told the actor to play an intergalactic version of himself, and all of his signature idiosyncratic eccentricities were put to hilarious use. It wasn’t a stretch of his talents by any means, but he was a more than welcome addition to the ensemble.

The Jurassic Park star has openly admitted in the past that he’d love to return for fourth installment Love and Thunder, and it appears to have been confirmed that he’ll be back. Goldblum was snapped enjoying a game of rugby with Waititi and star Chris Hemsworth in Australia, and it’s hardly a coincidence that the 68 year-old just happened to get the itch to jet off to the other side of the world in the midst of a global pandemic to visit the director and leading man, who are busy shooting the sequel to a movie he appeared in.

With Goldblum’s involvement virtually guaranteed at this point, Love and Thunder is shaping up to have the most stacked Marvel Cinematic Universe roster this side of Avengers: Endgame. Indeed, Hemsworth and Goldblum will be seen alongside Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Tessa Thompson, Chris Pratt, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff and Jaimie Alexander as the movie’s major players.

If that wasn’t enough, then Matt Damon, Liam Hemsworth and Sam Neill will also be back for cameos as Asgard’s resident troupe of stage performers, where they’ll be joined by Melissa McCarthy as the meta version of Hela in the play within a movie. That’s a whole lot of talent, and based on how Ragnarok turned out, we could be in for something spectacular when Thor: Love and Thunder arrives next May.