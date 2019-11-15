Jeff Goldblum Addresses If Grandmaster Will Return In Thor: Love And Thunder

In 2017, director Taika Waititi took the middling Thor franchise by the horns, injected his own quirky sense of humor and birthed Thor: Ragnarok, the most profitable and enjoyable film of the bunch. In the wake of that success, another sequel, Thor: Love and Thunder, has been green-lit with Waititi to return. And speaking of quirky, can we talk about Jeff Goldblum for a minute?

The Jurassic Park and Independence Day star put the icing on the 2017 film’s cake, playing the villainous Grandmaster, leader of the Sakarr planet and proprietor of massive gladiator fights. By the end of that movie, things weren’t looking so good for him, as the sunken citizens completed a full-fledged upheaval of his power.

But nevertheless, the question on a lot of people’s minds have been whether or not Goldblum would be returning for Love and Thunder – something the man got to address while promoting his new Disney Plus series The World According to Jeff Goldblum. With an armfull of puppies, courtesy of Buzzfeed, here’s exactly what he had to say:

“Hey, we’re talking about it, in fact. You know, I hope so. I love Taika Waititi, he’s a great director and a friend of mine, so I hope so,” Goldblum shared.

Thor: Ragnarok Concept Art Reveals Alternate Look For The God Of Thunder 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

But in addition to this promising tease of a potential appearance in the fourth Thor film, Goldblum also revealed that he’ll be voicing the Grandmaster in the upcoming Disney Plus animated series, What If…?

“But I played the part again a couple of days ago,” he admitted. “I went to the Disney studios and I recorded the Grandmaster’s voice for an episode of a show that’s gonna be on Disney+ called What If…?”

While the latter won’t be as exciting as a Thor: Love and Thunder reunion, the fact that Goldblum is playing the character again is still a lot of fun. In fact, anything Goldblum does is guaranteed to be fun. Please consider watching that full puppy video up above, your life will be all the better for it.