Kill Bill: Vol. 3 Fan-Made Poster Sees Zendaya Out For Revenge

A week ago or so,Â Kill BillÂ actress Vivica A. Fox said that, should the infamous action franchise ever receive a third instalment, she would like to see Zendaya in the lead. Now, a fan-made poster shows us what that might look like.

Released over the course of two years,Â Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) andÂ Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) tell the story of a female assassin who vows to kill her master after the latter betrays and attempts to murder her. In the original films, Fox portrayed one of the major antagonists and first victims of a vengeful protagonist played by Uma Thurman.

Her character had a small child as well and in the aforementioned interview, Fox said that a third movie centered around that kid would make for an interesting story, especially if she could be portrayed by Zendaya. And Zendaya would certainly be a great choice. Despite her relatively young age, the actress has made quite a name for herself through Marvel’s Spider-ManÂ series as well as the HBO showÂ Euphoria, often doing excellent work no matter where she appears.

The poster, which was created by artist BossLogic and posted on Instagram, features the actress in a chrome-colored, blood-spattered outfit wielding two sharp knives, and you can check it out down below.

Since the hypothetical sequel is titledÂ Kill Bride, and Thurman’s name is listed at the top, it’s safe to assume that BossLogic has envisioned the film as a revenge story in which Zendaya’s character will go after her mother’s killer.

Such a story would fit nicely in theÂ Kill BillÂ universe, too, as it continues the cycle of violence that master assassin Bill started in the first film, and which led Thurman’s character – the titular bride – to slaughter pretty much everyone and everything that stood in her way.

Although fans have been begging Quentin Tarantino to make a third Kill BillÂ film for over a decade now, it’s unlikely that the director – who does what he wants, when he wants, and how he wants it – would ever conform to the wishes of his audience. But who knows? Stranger things have happened, after all.