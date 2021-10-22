Fans Adore The Uncharted Trailer’s Version Of An Iconic Scene From The Game
Yesterday saw the long-awaited first trailer for Uncharted drop. The cinematic adaptation of Naughty Dog’s beloved action-adventure video game franchise stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as heroes Nathan Drake and Sully, though the footage received a decidedly mixed reception from fans.
However, there’s one scene that’s gone down well. It comes toward the end of the trailer and sees Holland’s Drake sucked out of the back of a cargo plane and fighting his way back inside. This is a direct lift of one of the best moments from 2011’s Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and demonstrates that the directors are paying attention to the original games.
Here’s how it’s going down on Twitter:
I’m glad some fans are excited about this, as the general mood after this trailer is, at best, extreme skepticism. Even this plane scene looked slightly off, particularly the wonky physics of Drake managing to leap forward into a plane from behind, which seems to be impossible.
Beyond that, Holland and Wahlberg simply appear miscast. I like Holland as much as anybody, but nothing in this trailer convinced him that he can play Nathan Drake. Even he has his doubts, saying in interviews that he didn’t feel comfortable in this kind of “cool” role, and that he won’t be taking on any more jobs like this.
As always, the proof will be in the pudding. I think the best we can hope for is Uncharted being a decent action romp in the vein of The Mummy, but it could also be a total disaster. Fingers crossed.
Uncharted hits theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.