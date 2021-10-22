Fans Adore The Uncharted Trailer’s Version Of An Iconic Scene From The Game

Yesterday saw the long-awaited first trailer for Uncharted drop. The cinematic adaptation of Naughty Dog’s beloved action-adventure video game franchise stars Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg as heroes Nathan Drake and Sully, though the footage received a decidedly mixed reception from fans.

However, there’s one scene that’s gone down well. It comes toward the end of the trailer and sees Holland’s Drake sucked out of the back of a cargo plane and fighting his way back inside. This is a direct lift of one of the best moments from 2011’s Uncharted 3: Drake’s Deception and demonstrates that the directors are paying attention to the original games.

Here’s how it’s going down on Twitter:

The #UnchartedMovie plane scene is straight out of 'Uncharted 3' ✈️ pic.twitter.com/uRA9MwaxVO — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) October 21, 2021

This and the plane scene from uncharted 3 was just one the best thing in gaming history! https://t.co/UoIpLWV4cw — DEMON (@DEMONKING_0) October 22, 2021

Same

That was a really great scene/moment in uc2

But I'm happy that they are creating plane scene from uncharted 3

I wanna watch that movie soo bad

I was never hyped this much before for a movie — DEMON (@DEMONKING_0) October 22, 2021

Ngl the plane scene in the uncharted trailer actually looked sick also cg wise — hogi wan (@hugothemaan) October 22, 2021

/ i just really like uncharted okay



and they redid the plane part and it looks sick asf — 𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗖𝗘𝗡𝗧 (@BBR00KSS) October 22, 2021

OMG that Uncharted trailer , makes me wanna play uncharted again.. But that plane scene , its totally from uncharted 3. — Syawal (@Syawalbloo) October 22, 2021

AND THE PLANE SCENE LOOKS SO MUCH LIKE UNCHARTED 3 LIKE OMG IT LOOKED PERFECT — dana (@spiideycheIIe) October 22, 2021

I’m glad some fans are excited about this, as the general mood after this trailer is, at best, extreme skepticism. Even this plane scene looked slightly off, particularly the wonky physics of Drake managing to leap forward into a plane from behind, which seems to be impossible.

Beyond that, Holland and Wahlberg simply appear miscast. I like Holland as much as anybody, but nothing in this trailer convinced him that he can play Nathan Drake. Even he has his doubts, saying in interviews that he didn’t feel comfortable in this kind of “cool” role, and that he won’t be taking on any more jobs like this.

As always, the proof will be in the pudding. I think the best we can hope for is Uncharted being a decent action romp in the vein of The Mummy, but it could also be a total disaster. Fingers crossed.

Uncharted hits theaters on Feb. 18, 2022.