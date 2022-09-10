Fans aghast after forgotten MCU character returns for ‘Captain America: New World Order’

While we didn’t get a trailer for Captain America: New World Order, Marvel Studios did unveil the principal cast. That was enough to get fans’ imaginations rolling, especially seeing Tim Blake Nelson making his return to the Marvel fold.

This will be the fourth overall Captain America film, and the first starring Anthony Mackie’s Sam Wilson. As Falcon, he was Steve Rogers’ right-hand man on the Avengers, and his allegiance paid dividends when the star-spangled hero handed his famous shield to Sam in Avengers: Endgame. The last time we saw Sam, he and Bucky Barnes thwarted both John “U.S. Agent” Walker and a terrorist plot in the streaming series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

While fans are excited to see Mackie take the shield to the silver screen, the real conversation starter was Nelson’s unexpected appearance.

Since Tim Roth reprised his role as Emil Blonsky/Abomination for Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and, more recently, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Nelson had been the subject of numerous rumors as of late. He hasn’t been spotted since 2008’s The Incredible Hulk when his transition into the villainous Leader was teased. Then, it was like Marvel simply forgot about him. But that helped him steal the show during the Cap 4 panel.

Today, Twitter had questions about the soon-to-be Leader.

Of course, the curious part is why what has traditionally been a Hulk villain would make his return outside the Hulk franchise. Could it be that Sam will be involved in gamma business?

One user is making connections to She-Hulk and the Wrecking Crew’s attempt to get Jennifer Walter’s blood. Could it be The Leader is behind it all? We’ll have to wait for the season finale.

