Fans already getting excited for ‘Deadpool 3’ despite Comic-Con absence
The Deadpool 3 hype train hasn’t slowed down one bit, despite the fact that Marvel Studios made no mention of the film during San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.
While Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was announced in its entirety, only a sparse few titles were announced for Phase Six, through 2025, leaving several open slots for movies that will surely be announced at some point in the future.
Just like many other people have speculated, one fan has predicted something that they feel is likely to occur: Deadpool 3 will be announced during Disney’s D23 convention later this fall.
Some fans took to Twitter to directly ask the Merc with the Mouth when the threequel will drop.
One fan was convinced the superpowered mercenary would show up in one of the eight teased slots slated for Marvel’s 2024-25 lineup. Deadpool 3, a couple of sequels for Eternals and Shang-Chi, and that would make a tasty Phase Six indeed.
But don’t forget about the X-Men! Another fan’s predicted Phase Six line-up included the mutants for good measure.
Another fan was simply content imagining the joy they would soon be feeling at Deadpool‘s inevitable D23 announcement, along with, hopefully, a sophomore season for Moon Knight.
Though it would be easy to assume the fan hype around Ryan Reynold’s Wade Wilson might be superhero anticipation gone off the rails, the forthcoming threequel has already essentially been confirmed, save for an official release date.
Back in March, Reynolds confirmed Shawn Levy would be directing Deadpool 3, an announcement that was made in world after Disney had acquired 20th Century Fox a couple of years prior.
If that doesn’t convince you in and of itself, consider the fact that Deadpool and its sequel have already arrived on Disney Plus, alongside the likes of Iron-Man and Avengers: Infinity War. Plus, Deadpool 3‘s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, have confirmed the story is currently being written and that it will inevitably contain a joke at the expense of superhero movie flop Morbius.
It’s not entirely clear when Deadpool 3 will be hitting theaters, but many expect more information to surface on the film later this year.