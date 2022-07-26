Fans already getting excited for ‘Deadpool 3’ despite Comic-Con absence

The Deadpool 3 hype train hasn’t slowed down one bit, despite the fact that Marvel Studios made no mention of the film during San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend.

While Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe was announced in its entirety, only a sparse few titles were announced for Phase Six, through 2025, leaving several open slots for movies that will surely be announced at some point in the future.

Just like many other people have speculated, one fan has predicted something that they feel is likely to occur: Deadpool 3 will be announced during Disney’s D23 convention later this fall.

D23 isn’t until September but I’m throwing some predictions

– Mando S3 trailer

– TBOBF S2 announcement

– Ahsoka trailer

– Second Bad Batch trailer

– Fantastic Four cast and director

– Armour Wars news

– Deadpool 3 and X-Men news

– At least 2 new MCU shows

– Ant-Man 3 trailer — 🌸Kayleigh🌙 (@_sailorblossom) July 26, 2022

Some fans took to Twitter to directly ask the Merc with the Mouth when the threequel will drop.

@Deadpool WHERE IS DEADPOOL 3 WADE WILSON — jaylene (@ariesgalore) July 26, 2022

One fan was convinced the superpowered mercenary would show up in one of the eight teased slots slated for Marvel’s 2024-25 lineup. Deadpool 3, a couple of sequels for Eternals and Shang-Chi, and that would make a tasty Phase Six indeed.

So what do you think the 8 teased MCU projects are? Probably Shang-Chi 2 and Deadpool 3. Maybe Doctor Strange 3 and Eternals 2? As for D+, Armor Wars and the Ten Rings and Wakanda shows? That's 7! Am I missing something? I imagine we'll know soon enough, by D23 this September? pic.twitter.com/vGo39l7xda — Luka N. Garay (@LukaNieto) July 26, 2022

But don’t forget about the X-Men! Another fan’s predicted Phase Six line-up included the mutants for good measure.

Spring 2025 – Eternals 2



May 2, 2025 – Avengers: The Kang Dynasty



Summer 2025 – Wonder Man (D+)



Summer 2025 – Deadpool 3



Winter 2025 – Mutants/X-Men Film



Nov 7, 2025 – Avengers: Secret Wars — jada⁷ 🌙 ⚡️ (@marveIzuko) July 26, 2022

Another fan was simply content imagining the joy they would soon be feeling at Deadpool‘s inevitable D23 announcement, along with, hopefully, a sophomore season for Moon Knight.

AND WHEN WE GET A DEADPOOL 3 & MOONKNIGHT SEASON 2 ANNOUNCEMENT IN SEPTEMBER????? pic.twitter.com/e8ZWpNOJlz — slaytastic !!! (@odessaswife) July 26, 2022

Though it would be easy to assume the fan hype around Ryan Reynold’s Wade Wilson might be superhero anticipation gone off the rails, the forthcoming threequel has already essentially been confirmed, save for an official release date.

Back in March, Reynolds confirmed Shawn Levy would be directing Deadpool 3, an announcement that was made in world after Disney had acquired 20th Century Fox a couple of years prior.

The third film in my Shawn Levy trilogy will be a tad more stabby. pic.twitter.com/ofBrFyaRsv — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) March 11, 2022

If that doesn’t convince you in and of itself, consider the fact that Deadpool and its sequel have already arrived on Disney Plus, alongside the likes of Iron-Man and Avengers: Infinity War. Plus, Deadpool 3‘s writers, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, have confirmed the story is currently being written and that it will inevitably contain a joke at the expense of superhero movie flop Morbius.

It’s not entirely clear when Deadpool 3 will be hitting theaters, but many expect more information to surface on the film later this year.