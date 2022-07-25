Fans are shocked to see ‘Deadpool 2’ description on Disney Plus

Deadpool has always been known to be whacky and has somewhat out-of-the-box storytelling, considering that the main character tends to break the fourth wall. That wackiness continues as fans can now read the details for Deadpool 2 on Disney Plus.

Reddit user u/FPG_Matthew shared a screenshot of Deadpool 2‘s description on r/MarvelStudios after the film was finally made available on Disney Plus. OP found out that the film had a very different plot compared to what it’s actually about.

“After surviving a near fatal bovine attack, a disfigured cafeteria chef (Wade Wilson) struggles to fulfil his dream of becoming Miami’s hottest bartender, while also learning to cope with his lost sense of taste. Searching to regain his spice for life, as well as a flux capacitor, Wade must battle ninjas, the yakuza, and a pack of sexually aggressive canines, as he journeys around the world to discover the importance of family, friendship, and flavor – finding a new taste for adventure and earning the coveted coffee mug title of World’s Best Lover”

Fans had a good laugh after reading that whacky new description, with a few theorizing that Deadpool wrote it or that this is the plot of the fan-awaited Deadpool 3.

Others were confused as to why fans are just discovering this now as it was already available. It turns out that Deadpool 2 only just came out in Disney Plus the US recently so it makes sense as to why no one noticed it before. Also, the film used to be on Hulu before it transferred to the new streaming site.

Other Deadpool fans from other countries have expressed their disappointment that this description was not available for them. Which makes it even funnier because why are film descriptions region locked?!

Both Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were successful among fans and critics that fans speculated that Deadpool 3 would be announced at this year’s Comic-Con. Sadly, that wasn’t the case, but that doesn’t mean fans want to see this funny and forth-wall breaking anti-hero join the MCU, one way or another.

Deadpool 2 is now streaming on Disney Plus.