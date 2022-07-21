Ryan Reynolds celebrates the impending arrival of ‘Deadpool’ on Disney Plus
Ryan Reynolds is celebrating the arrival of the Deadpool movies on Disney Plus with his signature sarcastic flavor.
“We’re supposed to announce Logan and Deadpool will soon be the first R-rated movies on Disney+. But we all know some Disney movies should already be rated R for irreversible trauma,” the star of the superhero franchise wrote.
The post included fake R-rating warning cards of beloved Disney classics that are way too heart-wrenching to be anything approaching a G-rating — but somehow are anyway — including Bambi and Old Yeller, among others.
Earlier today, we had to do a double take when Disney Plus made a series of announcements on its official Twitter account that Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan — all of which are rated R — would be hitting the streaming platform Friday.
If you’re not already familiar, the films were originally released by 20th Century Fox, a studio that has since been purchased by Disney and redubbed 20th Century Studios. Hence, all the X-Men and Fantastic Four movies and their associated properties, including Deadpool, are now owned by the House of Mouse. What’s more, Deadpool 3 is officially on the way, and it will be the Merc with the Mouth’s official feature-length induction into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
Disney Plus previously prompted users to either authorize or restrict more mature-rated content when the formerly Netflix Marvel shows — Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, The Punisher, and The Defenders — arrived on the streaming platform earlier this year.