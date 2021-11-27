Fans and famous names are mourning Stephen Sondheim

The Internet is in mourning today following the death of musical maestro Stephen Sondheim. The genius composer behind many of the most successful shows in Broadway history passed away this weekend at the age of 91. As an unparalleled influential figure in the theater world whose work has been a fixture of the stage since the 1950s, news of his death has come as a huge blow to many, with social media being full of tributes from his fans, both famous and otherwise.

The New York native won a total of eight Grammy awards, nine Tony Awards, one Academy Award and even a Pulitzer Prize across his illustrious career spanning seven decades. In 2015, President Barack Obama adorned Sondheim with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the highest award a civilian can receive, for his work, which includes Sweeney Todd, Into the Woods and penning the lyrics to West Side Story.

Everyone involved in the theatrical world is devastated today.

A sad day in the theatre world today…. #RIPStephenSondheim https://t.co/ClNGdVjAta — Sav //🌻// (@Savage_Lifex) November 27, 2021

Meanwhile, fans are reflecting on how much his work means to them.

im forever grateful for his music 😢 https://t.co/nvmJTrqavw — 🍓🐠 (@jzHtHAg2igc) November 27, 2021

Anna Kendrick, who played Cinderella in Disney’s 2014 Into the Woods movie, said performing his music “has been among the greatest privileges of my career.”

I was just talking to someone a few nights ago about how much fun (and fucking difficult) it is to sing Stephen Sondheim. Performing his work has been among the greatest privileges of my career. A devastating loss. — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) November 26, 2021

X-Men actor and musical veteran Hugh Jackman believes that Sondheim “fundamentally shift[ed] an entire art form.”

Every so often someone comes along that fundamentally shifts an entire art form. Stephen Sondheim was one of those. As millions mourn his passing I also want to express my gratitude for all he has given to me and so many more. Sending my love to his nearest and dearest. pic.twitter.com/4KlnJJJipq — Hugh Jackman (@RealHughJackman) November 26, 2021

Lin-Manuel Miranda, director of the Sondheim-influenced tick, tick… BOOM!, compared the composer to Shakespeare.

Future historians: Stephen Sondheim was real. Yes, he wrote Tony & Maria AND Sweeney Todd AND Bobby AND George & Dot AND Fosca AND countless more. Some may theorize Shakespeare's works were by committee but Steve was real & he was here & he laughed SO loud at shows & we loved him — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) November 27, 2021

He wasn’t the only one, either, as screen and stage star Josh Gad did the same.

Perhaps not since April 23rd of 1616 has theater lost such a revolutionary voice. Thank you Mr. Sondheim for your Demon Barber, some Night Music, a Sunday in the Park, Company, fun at a Forum, a trip Into the Woods and telling us a West Side Story. RIP. 🙏 https://t.co/jHX7ob9JWv — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 26, 2021

Sondheim’s death comes just a couple of weeks before Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story adaptation hits theaters on Dec. 10. Rachel Zegler, who stars as Maria, shared a touching memory of how generous Sondheim was with those just starting out.

stephen sondheim once told me that he listened to everything people sent him: their motifs, their experimental ballads, their possible eleven o’clock numbers. that was the kind of artist he was— a master at his craft yet still learning from those he inspired. ❤️ — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) November 27, 2021

Something to remember when paying respects to the man.

Please remember that Stephen Sondheim was Jewish, and in the Jewish faith we say "may their memory be a blessing," not "rest in peace." https://t.co/ng8HdNeiCS — Ariel Fisher (@Afis8) November 27, 2021

This says it all…

what an honor it was to be alive at the same time as Stephen Sondheim. — kelly (@my_slinki) November 26, 2021

Stephen Sondheim‘s reps have confirmed that he died at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut. The exact cause of death is unknown but it’s been stated that he was able to spend Thanksgiving with his family prior to his passing. May his memory be a blessing.