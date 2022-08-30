Fans are all in for a ‘Bring It On’ sequel after star pitches story idea

Of all the cast members of the cheerleading cult classic Bring It On, Gabrielle Union has been the most vocal about wanting a sequel to make its way to us. Now, she may have just teased a plot idea that’s got the fans a little too excited.

Union shared the idea on Twitter in a quote celebrating the film’s 22nd anniversary, with the words “Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager,” which could be a potential sequel idea.



Hmmmm so Isis might have a teenager 🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔😳🤷🏾‍♀️🙏🏾 #BringItOn https://t.co/7xEAVmrSwc — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) August 25, 2022

As expected, social media’s gotten into a frenzy over the tweet, who have been waiting for a sequel for several years. From overt excitement, to fear that she’s just leading us on, the responses have been a hilarious delight.

why she doing this to us https://t.co/wqu60I3Mu6 pic.twitter.com/b7AKg91y5m — 🎵 living in the land of Uz (@annessasherine) August 26, 2022

Gabi zont play with me rn. This is what I need to complete my life https://t.co/7GtElRhgDY pic.twitter.com/f0nnVObVnJ — “I am going to kill Bill” (@mmoneyhhoney) August 26, 2022

Sure enough, some fan casting has already begun, with Ryan Destiny, Normani, and Marsai Martin heading the table of stars that would succeed in the hopeful role as Union’s character’s daughter.

This role is calling @Normani name stop playing https://t.co/dPicMPapEI — Onika Robinson (@Niks_Rob101) August 25, 2022

Okay and we all know who her daughter should be. https://t.co/WHdx1YUtZe pic.twitter.com/1RL4GUG9QX — J. (@ItsReallyJae_) August 26, 2022

@marsaimartin you hear her! I need Marsai on this! https://t.co/OfiPclB0PL — Nyeusi ni Nzuri (@KamiyahKutea) August 26, 2022

In March of this year, Union shared that the entire cast of the iconic film is still very much interested in continuing the legacy. Hopefully, they find the time in their very busy schedules to finally give the fans the much-anticipated sequel they’ve been expecting for two whole decades now.

There have been several spin-offs in what is now referred to as the Bring It On franchise, with several notable actresses taking on lead roles, but the original cast is yet to return for subsequent offerings. Hayden Panettiere, Solange Knowles, Ashley Benson, and Arielle Kebbel are some of the stars that have filled the cheerleading sneakers in previous releases, and a new installment, titled Bring It On: Cheer or Die will be released just in time for Halloween.

Union, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Bradford, and Eliza Dushku headed the original, and their return would be a treat for many fans who have maintained a devoted following of the original classic. Until then, we all have to be patient for an official Bring It On sequel, and cross our fingers for a battle of the Toros and Clovers’ offsprings, as the actress has teased.

Union will appear in the upcoming A24 drama The Inspection, and the animated Disney film Strange World, with both set to be released later in the year on Nov. 18 and 24 respectively. Fans can also expect to see her in the Netflix romantic comedy The Perfect Find, which is currently in post-production.

