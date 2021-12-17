Fans are already comparing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’

Even though Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s theatrical run is only in its very infancy, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the most hotly-anticipated blockbuster since 2019 is already smashing box office records on three different continents.

Having landed the pandemic’s highest-grossing day in Korea, No Way Home almost doubled the United Kingdom’s single-day take that was only recently set by No Time to Die, while the multiversal epic has also scored the biggest 24 hour haul in the history of Mexican cinema. All that, and it doesn’t hit domestic screens until today.

As you can see from a smattering of reactions below, MCU fans are already comparing the scope, scale and earning potential of Spider-Man: No Way Home to Avengers: Endgame.

They said #SpiderManNoWayHome is Endgame for Spider-Man.



So I tried to recreate the official poster of Avengers Endgame by using @insomniacgames all live action suits! 💜#SpiderMan #SpiderManPS5 #RRconceptual pic.twitter.com/oFXnEzwaue — Rock Rìder (@ursRockrider) December 16, 2021

This is Dr. Strange.

He saw the end of endgame 14,000,605 times and he didn't spoil anything.

Be like Dr. Strange!!!#SpiderManNowWayHome #SpiderMan pic.twitter.com/EAcnUlYOCA — Pasindu De Silva (@PasinduDSilva) December 17, 2021

I’m a little sad I can’t see SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME tonight. It’ll be fun all weekend but the mega-excited fan-stuffed preview audiences will treat it like a rock concert. I think we’ll get some ENDGAME-level audience reaction videos on YouTube. — ViewerAnon (@ViewerAnon) December 16, 2021

that fucking topped endgame i’m not even kidding — ivette 🐇 closed (@cherriesfilm) December 17, 2021

Marvel Studios #SpiderManNoWayHome is the perfect Spider-Man film, it's only rivaled by Spider-Man ITSV. I have cried, cheered, or clapped that hard since Endgame. Thank you Jon Watts, Tom Holland, Kevin Feige, and Amy Pascal for making this dream come true pic.twitter.com/3inNCjhXqP — That REDACTED Guy #NWH (@REDACTEDSpider) December 17, 2021

i’m seeing the new spider-man tonight. i haven’t been this excited for something since endgame. LET’S GO !!! 🕷❤️ pic.twitter.com/5Ps2dy5Ets — ✨CAMERON✨ (@CAM3R0NPH1L1P) December 16, 2021

Takeaways (NO SPOILERS)



– Holland’s best performance and it might be the best spider man performance of all time



– Stuffed to the brim but it all weirdly went well together and didn’t feel like too much



– I cried less than 8 times.



– Best if the trilogy



– NWH > Endgame — MaceAhLorian 🦃 (@MaceAhWindu) December 17, 2021

My audience was WAAAAAAY more pumped than my opening audience for Endgame….and Endgame was previously the wildest audiences I’ve ever seen a movie with. — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) December 17, 2021

While Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t going to come close to matching Endgame‘s $2.7 billion box office haul, it’s in with a shot at becoming the first film to reach ten figures since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, even if it hasn’t been approved for release in the lucrative Chinese market as of yet.

Audiences are hyped, the reviews have been strong and the money is already rolling in from all corners of the globe, which is exactly what we expected from Spider-Man: No Way Home as the deafening buzz reached its crescendo.