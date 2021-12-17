Fans are already comparing ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ to ‘Avengers: Endgame’
Even though Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s theatrical run is only in its very infancy, the latest installment in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the most hotly-anticipated blockbuster since 2019 is already smashing box office records on three different continents.
Having landed the pandemic’s highest-grossing day in Korea, No Way Home almost doubled the United Kingdom’s single-day take that was only recently set by No Time to Die, while the multiversal epic has also scored the biggest 24 hour haul in the history of Mexican cinema. All that, and it doesn’t hit domestic screens until today.
As you can see from a smattering of reactions below, MCU fans are already comparing the scope, scale and earning potential of Spider-Man: No Way Home to Avengers: Endgame.
While Spider-Man: No Way Home isn’t going to come close to matching Endgame‘s $2.7 billion box office haul, it’s in with a shot at becoming the first film to reach ten figures since Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, even if it hasn’t been approved for release in the lucrative Chinese market as of yet.
Audiences are hyped, the reviews have been strong and the money is already rolling in from all corners of the globe, which is exactly what we expected from Spider-Man: No Way Home as the deafening buzz reached its crescendo.