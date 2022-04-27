Fans Divided on Villain for ‘The Batman 2'

Fans are busy debating who should take on Robert Pattinson in 'The Batman 2,' and there are already some great ideas.

In the aftermath of The Batman 2 getting confirmed by Warner Bros., fans are busy speculating and debating to find out who should go up against Robert Pattinson in the sequel.

Following up on Paul Dano’s exceptional Riddler might be a challenge for director Matt Reeves, a dilemma which is so not helped by fans being split on who should play foil to Batman in the next film. The Batman sets up several potential villains for future films like The Penguin, The Joker, Tweedledee and Tweedledum, and a whole Arkham Asylum full of insane criminals bidding their time.

In the long list of villains that DC fans want to see in the next film, Scarecrow is one of the first names. Despite being played by Cillian Murphy in the Nolan trilogy, fans want a new rendition of the villain. He’s one of the most loved Batman rogues, and would likely fit the tone of Reeves’ Bat-verse.

Absolutely praying for Scarecrow to be the main villains of The Batman 2.



I think he'd fit so perfectly. https://t.co/1Kqik5nxiy — Kaden (@KallixVA) April 27, 2022

Villains I want for The Batman 2.



Scarecrow or Hush. #TheBatman pic.twitter.com/la9XgzNdKl — Arthur 🥷 (@obiwansjedi) April 26, 2022

Mr. Freeze also dominates a lot of the discussion, with fans finally ready to move on from Arnold Schwarzenegger’s portrayal of the villain in Batman & Robin as they are hoping that a new version of the villain will hopefully come with fewer ice puns.

As long as The Batman 2 comes out end of 2023 or beginning 2024 and the villain is Mr. Freeze I’ll be more than satisfied. #CinemaCon #TheBatman2 @mattreevesLA pic.twitter.com/S661rdbom6 — ♰ (@EternalShy) April 26, 2022

These are my two villain picks for the Batman 2 pic.twitter.com/S4gMSQm8CO — reeves (@reevesjkent) April 21, 2022

RETWEET this if you want Mr. Freeze to be the villain for The Batman 2 🥶 pic.twitter.com/tBBApb7KZD — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 27, 2022

There’s also a fair share of the lesser-known Batman villains who are also part of the conversation, with both Professor Pyg and Anarky being favorites on fans’ wishlists.

summoning the villain in #thebatman 2.



🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯



🕯 Professor Pyg 🕯



🕯 🕯

🕯 🕯

🕯 — Reel Bear Media (@ReelBearMedia) April 23, 2022

Here's a list of villains that are a perfect fit for

the world of #TheBatman, and which belong in

The Batman 2.



Professor Pyg

Hugo Strange

Zsasz

Anarky pic.twitter.com/OCTW8FWnH3 — DT2ComicsChat™ (@DT2ComicsChat) April 26, 2022

The Batman introduced a new Joker to DC fans who have been subjected to three different live-action Jokers since 2008. While the fleeting glimpse of Barry Keoghan’s version of the Clown Prince of Crime has been well-received, fans are still on the fence about whether they want another Batman film starring the Joker as the antagonist.

Barry Keoghan better be the main villain as Joker in The Batman 2 as I want him to face #Batman & #Catwoman & terrorize Gotham! pic.twitter.com/dE6MXfkczS — Josh ❤️ Moon Knight & Halo #BlackLivesMatter (@supermangeek101) April 27, 2022

Honestly hope The Batman 2 avoids Joker and focuses on some different villains/stories. — Jason Frampton (@JasonFrampton) April 27, 2022

Please have super natural villains in this universe 🙏



Also, don’t make the joker the villain in the Batman 2. No more joker for a while please. https://t.co/ErdRAAor2a — Emperor A.L.C (@empireAlC) April 26, 2022

However, the various alleged misdeeds and real-life Grand Theft Auto acts of Ezra Miller have fans convinced he’d be one of the most menacing villains the Bat could ever come up against.

can Ezra Miller play himself as the villain in The Batman 2? — Ricky (@RickyScurvy_) April 27, 2022

The villain in The Batman 2 should be Ezra Miller. Not The Flash, just Ezra Miller. — Ross🎮🕹 (JibbsTheSquib) (@RossVarner) April 27, 2022

We’ll have to wait a while to find out who Bruce Wayne will go up against in the sequel, but till then expect the rumor mills to continue churning new possibilities. As of now, there is no official release date for The Batman 2.