Fans Are Already Excited For This Bethany Joy Lenz Hallmark Christmas Film (And It’s Not Even Halloween)

The most wonderful time of the year is fast approaching, and the months of September through December always feel like a gift. With the weather cooling off, all of the best holidays, and the extra time with friends and family — it’s the time of year that leaves you with the warm fuzzies.

While we’re diving into everything Halloween right now, we’re also counting down the days until the Hallmark Channel starts airing their Christmas movie lineup — Countdown to Christmas. Each year, Hallmark adds new films to the existing greats that take us all to sweet little holiday-loving towns and treat us to hot chocolate and perfect snowfall moments.

Two of Hallmark Channel’s big film stars are Bethany Joy Lenz and Tyler Hynes. While they’ve both had success in other film and television ventures, fans love to see them in their roles within the television network. This year, the two get to work together in a film called An Unexpected Christmas.

The Hallmark Channel revealed more about the film today.

“Jamie (Hynes) hasn’t told his family that he and his now ex-girlfriend Emily (Lenz) broke up. After an inopportune run-in with Emily at the train station in his hometown, Jamie convinces her to pretend they’re still a couple to avoid ruining Christmas for his family. Jamie and Emily engage in a week-long ruse of engaging in his family’s holiday activities together. While they’re stuck in his family’s home together, the pair discovers their relationship might still have some potential, resulting in a very unexpected Christmas.”

Of course, the movie’s premise is the exact kind of Christmas treat you love to watch. It’s the almost tooth-rotting sweet stuff that is hand-crafted for a holiday romance.

Fans are looking forward to the Countdown to Christmas and any info they get about the films in the process. The movie event is just what you need when the rest of the world seems a little bit too heavy. Here’s some of what the twitter-verse is saying about the upcoming movie.

One of Lenz’s closest friends and co-stars from One Tree Hill is looking forward to the film. Hilarie Burton-Morgan replied to the news earlier today, and she’s no stranger to Hallmark Christmas Movies herself.

Here’s to the magic of Christmas and seeing these two in An Unexpected Christmas this winter. There’s no official release date for the movie yet, but when Hallmark releases their Countdown to Christmas, we’ll let you know!