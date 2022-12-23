Fans are busy re-discovering the wonder called Daniel Craig as ‘Glass Onion’ finally debuts on Netflix

It’s been a long wait, but Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is finally available to watch on Netflix. The hotly anticipated sequel to the 2019 whodunit sees Daniel Craig return as Detective Benoit Blanc alongside a glittering new ensemble cast featuring Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, and Kathryn Hahn.

Glass Onion leaves behind the autumnal gloom of the first movie for a sun-kissed tropical setting, with a murder mystery-themed party on a Greek island taking the theme a teeny bit too far. Those watching it on Netflix are realizing that the critics and audiences who saw it during its brief theatrical release were right to praise it, and Daniel Craig is being singled out for some love.

Craig is, of course, primarily known for James Bond, but he’s carving out a new space for himself as the eccentric and oddly-accented detective. Could it be his best character?

Just watched Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and I think I overall prefer the writing of the first one. But this was still a good time too. Benoit Blanc is probably Daniel Craig’s best character tho 🔍🧅 — Dilan (@WackoBlacko95) December 23, 2022

Combining Craig and Janelle Monae is a great mix:

Glass Onion 9/10

Put Daniel Craig and Janelle Monáe in another movie together there is something there. — Jibreel Johnson (he/him) (@JibreelRJohnson) December 23, 2022

He’s as stylish as he is mischievous:

This dude! 🔥 Kept me on my toes the entire time #GlassOnion Daniel Craig 😤 pic.twitter.com/Ls9BOOj9N8 — ᴘʟᴀʏᴇʀ 1ᴜᴘ  (@skandalas) December 23, 2022

A scene for all ages:

watching glass onion rn and seeing daniel craig and stephen sondheim playing among us is just the wildest concept ive ever seen. already a 10/10 — ally⁷🍇 (@nefelibatally) December 23, 2022

The summer look of 2023?

My nominee for best picture of the year is Daniel Craig’s bathing outfit in Glass Onion. Will be buying a lot of these. pic.twitter.com/KGwxf5uthp — Jimmy LeChristmas (@LeChased) December 23, 2022

Roll on Knives Out 3!

#GlassOnion is one of the best movies of the year and on par, if not better than the first. Fantastic screenplay, fantastic ensemble and Daniel Craig as Benoit Blanc is just perfect. Please @rianjohnson make more of this ❤️ Go watch it on Netflix!!! — AJ (@thajdikt) December 23, 2022

Glass Onion is shaping up to be one of Netflix’s most-watched movies of the year, which will make the $469 million Netflix paid for this and Knives Out 3 look like a smart business decision rather than a crazily expensive roll of the dice.

Now that Glass Onion is here, all eyes will turn to Knives Out 3. That’s in early development right now and planned to shoot at some point in late 2023. The release date is likely Christmas 2024, at which point Benoit Blanc will return to unpick yet another head-scratching mystery involving a huge group of talented actors.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is now available on Netflix.