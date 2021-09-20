Fans Are Debating The Biggest Cheer They’ve Ever Heard In A Movie Theater

It’s definitely convenient to have the latest major releases available day-and-date from the comfort of your own home at the push of a button, something viewers are growing more and more accustomed to in the age of streaming, especially during the pandemic era.

However, there’s nothing quite like the communal experience of the theater, which remains the best way to enjoy a movie. Whether it’s jump scares causing popcorn to fly everywhere, shocking plot twists sending gasps around the auditorium or a surprise death yielding hushed whispers and audible reactions, it’s much better than sitting in your living room alone. Unless you’ve got some asshole with their cellphone screen on full brightness in front of you, but that’s another discussion for another time.

#MovieCheers has been trending on social media as fans debate the best and loudest response they’ve ever heard in a multiplex, and as you can see from the reactions below, plenty of iconic contenders have been thrown into the mix.

Avengers Assemble is one of my favorite times #moviecheers pic.twitter.com/YCHngsuQGs — Brian Keohan (@jacklazer) September 19, 2021

Avengers Endgame so many different times. When Captain America showed he was worthy. when the other Avengers appeared. When Spiderman swung into view. When Captain American said avengers assembly one last time. The theater was rocking. #moviecheers pic.twitter.com/u9cf5gplvd — Christina Gillespie (@cmagillespie) September 19, 2021

When Hulk smashed Loki in AVENGERS, everyone cheered and laughed so loud that no one was able to hear Hulk say "Puny god." I caught that he'd said *something* but didn't know what until I looked it up online the next morning.#MovieCheers pic.twitter.com/MZppyBROsq — Jon Maki (@jonpaulmaki) September 19, 2021

I will never forget that one woman in the theater’s reaction to this moment during Black Panther, it was gloriously joyous. #MovieCheers pic.twitter.com/sl3jRfKms7 — The 1st of Her Name (@lizcopic) September 19, 2021

In BvS, when Wonder Woman swooos down to block Doomsday's heat vision from frying Batman. The theme swelled up and the crowd just went wild!#MovieCheers pic.twitter.com/uhGdUuf7Om — Claudio Pozas has a Patreon! 🇧🇷 #EleNão (@claudiopozas) September 19, 2021

The opening night audience lost it at this moment. #moviecheers pic.twitter.com/sZxQ5dqHrs — Daisy Razor-in-candy (@daisy_razor) September 19, 2021

Eowyn announcing she was about to kick some Witch King ass. There was a guttural roar of victory from the women in the audience and cheers from the men and it was magical. #MovieCheers pic.twitter.com/uQ4hKGELLo — Rebecca Hicks – She/Her (@RHicks) September 19, 2021

When the T-Rex 🦖 saves everyone in Jurassic Park #MovieCheers pic.twitter.com/c2StX1cW7K — ✊BJ :Black Lives Matter: Andersen✊ (@nerdsingerbeej) September 19, 2021

Avengers: Endgame delivered multiple moments worthy of applause, such is the investment the Marvel Cinematic Universe has cultivated from its audience over the last thirteen years, but that was only the tip of the iceberg. Regardless of what you think merits the distinction of being named the best big screen moment ever to witness in a packed house, let’s hope that it becomes a regular occurrence once more, and sooner rather than later.