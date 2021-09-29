Fans Are Debating Which Disney Renaissance Films They’d Keep If They Only Got Three
If you’ve ever caught yourself singing Disney songs in your head all day or skipping a night out for a movie binge with princesses and heroes who are on journeys to love and self-discovery, chances are you’re a big Disney fan. We consider ourselves pretty massive fans of all things Disney, so we get it.
The stories are inspiring, even to adults. There’s a sense of nostalgia, of course, but even the new films remind us to check in with who we are and who we were when we were young. They remind us that there is a bit of magic to be found if you’re willing to look and that are endless chances to make your life new if you’re ready to take them.
Many Disney films are almost instant classics, from The Lion King to The Little Mermaid and Mulan; it’s hard to imagine growing up without them. It’s even harder to imagine only picking three to keep forever. One Twitter user asked just that today, and fans have been responding all afternoon.
The question has been asked, and here are the answers — even if many fans were torn trying to pick only three.
Oh, and for good measure, the user points out that they didn’t make the image; and that they’re very aware that The Little Mermaid came out before the 90s.
There are tales of triumph, falling in love, being your own hero, and the importance of family mixed within these Disney icons. Fans took the challenge, though, and narrowed down their favorite Disney stories leave just three remaining.
This Twitter user had never seen The Lion King or any of the films in the middle column (we’re surprised, too), but they picked The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aladdin, and Tarzan. Three great films.
This user apologizes to Elton but says that if only three can be kept, they’ve got to be the first 3 of the picture.
This user wasn’t a fan of what they did to romanticize Pocahantas, so they’re dropping that one.
Using a quote from Mulan, this Tweet says there is no top 3 list without Mulan; case closed.
The Tweet we were all waiting for, Tarzan, was excellent, but we have to talk about Phil Collins and the absolute magic he performed on that soundtrack. It still makes us cry; we aren’t ashamed to admit it.
Robin Williams, there was truly no one better; we love him too.
This thread makes us want to watch The Hunchback of Notre Dame again. It’s been too long.
What 3 Disney renaissance films would you keep?