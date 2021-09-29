Fans Are Debating Which Disney Renaissance Films They’d Keep If They Only Got Three

If you’ve ever caught yourself singing Disney songs in your head all day or skipping a night out for a movie binge with princesses and heroes who are on journeys to love and self-discovery, chances are you’re a big Disney fan. We consider ourselves pretty massive fans of all things Disney, so we get it.

The stories are inspiring, even to adults. There’s a sense of nostalgia, of course, but even the new films remind us to check in with who we are and who we were when we were young. They remind us that there is a bit of magic to be found if you’re willing to look and that are endless chances to make your life new if you’re ready to take them.

Many Disney films are almost instant classics, from The Lion King to The Little Mermaid and Mulan; it’s hard to imagine growing up without them. It’s even harder to imagine only picking three to keep forever. One Twitter user asked just that today, and fans have been responding all afternoon.

The question has been asked, and here are the answers — even if many fans were torn trying to pick only three.

Oh, and for good measure, the user points out that they didn’t make the image; and that they’re very aware that The Little Mermaid came out before the 90s.

This is actually really tough but if it’s me, I’m keeping Aladdin, Lion King, and Hercules



Really no wrong answer though. What y’all keeping? pic.twitter.com/Rd7EheT8ZM — Shaq #RIPKB24 (@LordMeliodas_) September 29, 2021

There are tales of triumph, falling in love, being your own hero, and the importance of family mixed within these Disney icons. Fans took the challenge, though, and narrowed down their favorite Disney stories leave just three remaining.

Considering how I have never seen "The Lion King" or any movie in the middle column, I am keeping:



– The Hunchback of Notre Dame (my favorite Disney movie of all-time)

– Aladdin

– Tarzan



Simple. 🤷‍♂️ — Mark (@S4B0T4G3FIRE) September 29, 2021

This Twitter user had never seen The Lion King or any of the films in the middle column (we’re surprised, too), but they picked The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Aladdin, and Tarzan. Three great films.

The only four worth keeping are the first four. The rest are all… massively compromised, at best. Out of the first four, I dunno. I guess Lion King can be dropped from the timeline. Sorry, Elton. — Bob Clark (@NeoWestchester) September 29, 2021

This user apologizes to Elton but says that if only three can be kept, they’ve got to be the first 3 of the picture.

Lion King, Mulan, Tarzan. I would put Pocahontas but seeing how they romanticized John Smith and Pocahontas relationship, it felt better to keep it out. pic.twitter.com/TOAjX1skSj — Zachary Chineme (@ZChiduChin) September 29, 2021

This user wasn’t a fan of what they did to romanticize Pocahantas, so they’re dropping that one.

If you aren't keeping Mulan. Dishonour! Dishonour on your whole family! Dishonour on you! — Mecha Meach (@MechaMeach) September 29, 2021

Using a quote from Mulan, this Tweet says there is no top 3 list without Mulan; case closed.

Mulan, The Lion King, and Tarzan – Phil Collins DELIVERED on that soundtrack 🥴 — Kels. (@KelseyStauffer) September 29, 2021

The Tweet we were all waiting for, Tarzan, was excellent, but we have to talk about Phil Collins and the absolute magic he performed on that soundtrack. It still makes us cry; we aren’t ashamed to admit it.

This is pretty difficult but I’d say:



Hercules because Hades and Meg were iconic, Zero to Hero is also a banger of a song.



Hunchback of Notredame because it was beautifully crafted, Frollo was a great villain and the songs were good.



And… Aladdin? I love Robin Williams. — seras | 5.55 spoilers (@rohverr) September 29, 2021

Robin Williams, there was truly no one better; we love him too.

The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast are a LOCK for me. Split my third between Aladdin (for Robin Williams) & Hunchback of Notre Dame (Movie meant a lot to me personally as a heavily bullied & lonely shy kid w/ scoliosis who had to wear a back brace for a lot of my life) pic.twitter.com/23BXZYUUfX — SPN FAN, Bucky Barnes Fan & Malcolm Bright Fan. (@Phoenix_Ranger) September 29, 2021

This thread makes us want to watch The Hunchback of Notre Dame again. It’s been too long.

What 3 Disney renaissance films would you keep?