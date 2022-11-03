Fans are dying for an ‘Ingrid Goes West’ reunion inside the MCU

Earlier today, the Marvel and Parks and Recreation-loving corner of the internet imploded upon the news that none other than Aubrey Plaza would be making her Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in the upcoming WandaVision follow-up, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

This led to some connecting of dots which could lead to a well-needed on-screen reunion between Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen, and it isn’t overly far-fetched. Plaza will be appearing in a witch-themed Marvel property – so it’s hopefully a safe enough bet to presume that Plaza will be playing a witch of some sort.

Do you know who else is a witch? Wanda Maximoff – The Scarlet Witch, duh. Put two and two together, and eventually – maybe not in Coven of Chaos, but eventually – we get an Ingrid Goes West reunion.

ELIZABETH OLSEN AND AUBREY PLAZA REUNION IN COVEN OF CHAOS?? pic.twitter.com/qcfySmjB4p — Ren (@wandasolsen) November 2, 2022

As a refresher, Ingrid Goes West was a dark comedy about Instagram influencers starring Plaza and Olsen as Ingrid and Taylor, the former being a teensy bit psychotic fan of the latter who goes to great and absurd lengths to befriend her. Of course, it does not end particularly well for anyone involved.

The 2017 film was a critical success, earning the coveted certified fresh badge on Rotten Tomatoes with a critic score of 85 percent and a slightly lower audience score of 71 percent.

Whether Aubrey Plaza and Elizabeth Olsen reunite in the MCU or not, it’d still be pretty entertaining if Plaza’s character turned out to be a Scarlet Witch stan, which Agatha would of course actively resent.

Agatha: Coven of Chaos doesn’t have a release date as of writing, although it is likely to start filming soon.