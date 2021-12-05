Fans are going nuts for first ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ footage
It takes some doing to steal the spotlight away from Spider-Man: No Way Home, which has been at the forefront of the superhero fanbase’s thinking for months now, but a two and a half minute tease of animated sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is definitely one way to go about it.
The project had been maintaining virtual radio silence as it moved through production, although co-director Kemp Powers did tease that some major news was coming soon. As it turns out, he was dramatically underselling it, with Sony pulling out all the stops to drop multiversal bomb after bomb.
As you can see from the reactions below, fans were left with their jaws on the floor after clapping eyes on what’s shaping up to be another incredible multiversal adventure for Miles Morales.
Following up one of the finest comic book adaptations to ever hit the big screen is an incredibly tough task, but the first clip from Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has instilled us with massive confidence. The ante is going to be upped significantly, and if it’s every bit as good as Into the Spider-Verse, then the Academy Awards may as well engrave the Best Animated Feature trophy already.