Fans are hoping for a Layla/Blade crossover just as much as May Calamawy

The supernatural side of the MCU has the potential to deliver.

Even though Mahershala Ali’s Blade has made a single, very brief, and voice-only appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe so far as part of Eternals‘ second post-credit stinger, fans remain excited to find out what the future holds for the Daywalker.

It feels like an eternity since the reboot was first announced at 2019’s San Diego Comic-Con, but cameras are finally expected to begin rolling at some point this summer. Bassam Tariq will direct from a script by Stacy Osei-Kuffour, with Delroy Lindo and Aaron Pierre confirmed for the supporting ensemble, but that’s about as much information as we’ve got to go on.

However, recent comments from Moon Knight star May Calamawy have gotten MCU enthusiasts frothing at the mouth with anticipation, after the freshly-minted Scarlet Scarab revealed that Blade was on her list of dream characters to cross over with.

LETS GO LAYLA AND ERIC TEAM UP ITS SCARLET SCARAB AND BLADE LETS FUCKING GO https://t.co/DG834WZS95 — simay⁷ ✩ blade's manager (@moraIesfilm) May 10, 2022

LAYLA WITH BLADE I'M UP. https://t.co/x1xTpLcEci — saw dsmom (@webspectors) May 10, 2022

Or Marc could just keep being moon knight without powers

Under the hood and the mask the show has clearly established that MK is not his own alter but a role for whoever has control of the body atm. A depowered MK would still work esp among the likes of Blade, DD, Hawkeye etc — 🦇kobe🦇 (@undriedtomato) May 10, 2022

Indirectly she confirmed that she will be part of Blade? Intresting..Can't wait to see her on big screen. #ScarletScarab #LaylaElFaouly https://t.co/55mv2E93Y0 — Kreesh (@WandaUniverse) May 10, 2022

#MoonKnight actress May Calamawy has opened up about who she wants #ScarletScarab to interact with in the #MCU's future:



"I love #DoctorStrange, that would be cool. #Blade would be cool… I kind of want to be with all of them…" pic.twitter.com/BmTxIIRBhO — Nerd Talks! (@Nerd_Talks_Show) May 10, 2022

THE BLADE SCARLET SCARAB BLACK KNIGHT TRIO IS COMING JUST WATCH https://t.co/CjXtAlsr8y — juno (@eternaIswhitman) May 10, 2022

Oscar Isaac’s Moon Knight has been continually linked with the MCU’s Midnight Sons, a group that will definitely involve Blade should the scuttlebutt ever enter the realms of official confirmation, so it wouldn’t be unreasonable to expect Calamway’s Scarlet Scarab to come along for the ride given that she attained her powers in a very similar fashion to Marc Spector, albeit with a wholesome hippo subbed in for Khonshu.

Kit Harington’s Dane Whitman is another name to be repeatedly floated for Blade, but we’ll just have to wait and see who ends up joining the project as the start of production finally looms on the horizon after three years of waiting.