Fans are hyped for ‘I Am Legend’ sequel, but they also have questions

A few weeks ago, leaked documents hinted that Warner Bros. was working on a new I Am Legend project, which most people assumed would be a reboot of some kind, given the ending of Francis Lawrence’s 2007 blockbuster.

However, nobody could have guessed that not only is Will Smith returning for a direct sequel to the apocalyptic epic, but Michael B. Jordan is along for the ride, too. Both stars will additionally produce through their respective Overbrook and Outlier Society companies, with original screenwriter Akiva Goldsman penning the screenplay.

Naturally, Twitter instantly went bananas for the prospect of having Smith and Jordan sharing the screen for the very first time, but as you can see from the reactions below, people also have a lot of questions about how it’s supposed to come together.

Remember seeing the Batman vs Superman poster in I AM LEGEND?! pic.twitter.com/05vmgukymo — BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) March 4, 2022

Pouring one out for all the specs that were bought and retrofitted to be an I AM LEGEND 2 over the last 15 years. https://t.co/ZwbJK75aDI — Brian Duffield (@BrianDuffield) March 4, 2022

Has an existential crisis for a moment because this tweet made me realize "I Am Legend" came out 15 years ago https://t.co/KjlBA7GU13 — Crystar (@Crystar800) March 4, 2022

I was at a movie premiere in 2008 in which Akiva and Will Smith were in attendance, and someone asked them in the lobby about an I AM LEGEND sequel. They laughed and then said that yeah, they'd really like to make one. It only took 14 years.



That's the industry some times. — C. Robert Cargill (@Massawyrm) March 5, 2022

🗣🗣re-release I Am Legend with the alternate ending in theaters as canon — The BatBran (@BrandonDavisBD) March 4, 2022

I would like to remind everyone that Will Smith died in the theatrical ending to I Am Legend, because they thought him blowing himself up was a better ending than the one where he lived, and therefore a sequel doesn't make sense to anyone who hasn't seen the director's cut. https://t.co/K2xHixqWf1 — Flynn Jeux (@FlynnJeux) March 5, 2022

I thought Will Smith blew up at the end of the first "I Am Legend" movie… 🤔 pic.twitter.com/pog59z6zFe — Rob Hodge (@RobHodge_) March 4, 2022

Question: did they see the end of I AM LEGEND? https://t.co/OzlTb4vg9T — DrewMcWeeny (@DrewMcWeeny) March 4, 2022

An I Am Legend sequel with Michael B Jordan and Will Smith ?? I don’t know if I want it to happen but Ima watch regardless — Ahmed/The Batman Is Real Cinema (@big_business_) March 5, 2022

At the end of the movie, Smith’s Robert Neville sacrificed himself to save humanity, so he’s technically dead in I Am Legend canon. However, he survives in the finale of the Director’s Cut, which hewed much closer to Richard Matheson’s source material.

The alternate ending is largely acknowledged as the superior version, but it would be a unique way of handling Smith’s return were the next chapter in the I Am Legend story to disregard the theatrical cut as a means to bring him back alive.