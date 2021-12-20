Fans are intensely debating the best MCU project of 2021
After a completely barren 2020, which marked the first year since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that no new content had arrived, Kevin Feige’s monolithic franchise returned in epic fashion.
Not only did the episodic expansion of the mythology begin on Disney Plus, kicking off with WandaVision and continuing through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye, but the feature film side of the series delivered plenty of success and countless instant fan favorites.
When you add Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home to the aforementioned streaming exclusives, the MCU has gifted us with nine projects since January. As you can imagine, Twitter users are happy to choose a hill they’re willing to die on when it comes to naming the very best.
In terms of cold, hard Rotten Tomatoes scores, Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out at the head of the pack from a critical perspective, and the box office takings would make it perfectly clear that audiences can’t get enough. However, despite what social media may try and have you believe from time to time, taste and personal preference are entirely subjective, so there’s little chance this debate is going to cool down anytime soon.