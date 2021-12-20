Fans are intensely debating the best MCU project of 2021

After a completely barren 2020, which marked the first year since the inception of the Marvel Cinematic Universe that no new content had arrived, Kevin Feige’s monolithic franchise returned in epic fashion.

Not only did the episodic expansion of the mythology begin on Disney Plus, kicking off with WandaVision and continuing through The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, What If…? and Hawkeye, but the feature film side of the series delivered plenty of success and countless instant fan favorites.

When you add Black Widow, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Eternals and Spider-Man: No Way Home to the aforementioned streaming exclusives, the MCU has gifted us with nine projects since January. As you can imagine, Twitter users are happy to choose a hill they’re willing to die on when it comes to naming the very best.

#NoWayHome was the best MCU project of 2021 imo pic.twitter.com/rM2oF6Xn74 — Matches Malone (@cell_0801) December 19, 2021

MCU 2021 best to worst movie ranking



Spider-Man No Way Home

Venom Let There be Carnage

Shang-Chi

Eternals

Black Widow — Jolly Ranger Nerd (@KamenNerd) December 20, 2021

WandaVision was definitely the best MCU show for 2021. — Kunal K. (@kunalneo) December 20, 2021

Rank the MCU projects of 2021 from best to worst pic.twitter.com/rvwBZHHxov — DriiftyFilm 💯 (@driiftyfilm) December 19, 2021

WandaVision best 2021 mcu series

No Way Home best 2021 mcu movies — DAVE (@AndersonDvd_) December 19, 2021

Easily NO WAY HOME was the best of the all the MCU movies in 2021 not going to lie #SpiderMan #SpiderManNoWayHome https://t.co/8vPsk3xbem — Dan Sullivan (@DansullivanDan) December 18, 2021

So MCU 2021 ranked from worst to best. (Not that I think any were really bad)



Black widow

Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Loki

Hawkeye

What if…?

WandaVision

Shang Chi and the legend of the ten rings and Spider-Man: no way home (They are tied)

Eternals — Fallen Jedi i.Tarran #blacklivesmatter (@ITarran) December 18, 2021

For me personally, there’s no argument at all. The Hawkeye episode was the best episode of MCU tv that we’ve gotten up to this point, and No Way Home is already a contender for my number 1 MCU project.



I have been spoiled as a fan this past week. — Nathan Johnson (@nathansmalls_13) December 19, 2021

In a word



Spider-Man: No Way Home is

-The best Spider-Man movie ever made

-The best movie of 2021

-Arguably the best MCU film — Peter Parker: Spider-Man (@Spiderguyish) December 20, 2021

In terms of cold, hard Rotten Tomatoes scores, Spider-Man: No Way Home comes out at the head of the pack from a critical perspective, and the box office takings would make it perfectly clear that audiences can’t get enough. However, despite what social media may try and have you believe from time to time, taste and personal preference are entirely subjective, so there’s little chance this debate is going to cool down anytime soon.