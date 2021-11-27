Fans are sharing their controversial hot takes on the DCEU

The DCEU has proven itself as one of the most successful interconnected mythologies to arrive in the wake of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but it’s also one of the most frequently contentious and regularly polarizing.

A cursory glance at the internet makes it abundantly clear that fans regularly share vastly different opinions on where the series should be heading, how it’s put together and who should be in charge, with the SnyderVerse obviously the biggest elephant in any room DCEU supporters walk into.

In what must be a deliberate attempt to stir up some hot takes and controversy, one of the top trending topics on Twitter has people weighing in with their unpopular DCEU opinions, and you can see some of the responses below.

the DCEU was not well executed and the only good movies are The Suicide Squad and Shazam 🧑‍🦯 https://t.co/WbXQMMeJ2K — agustin 🦇 (@Guslivesagain) November 26, 2021

MoS is mid at best and DCEU Superman in general is just kinda boring to me. https://t.co/1rRQJfUtww — morris 🦇 (@SketchedBat) November 26, 2021

BVS shouldn’t have been the second Dceu movie https://t.co/mQTM9WqJzJ — Phxntom 🦇 (@PhxntomNV) November 26, 2021

bvs killed the dceu before it even began https://t.co/5ZekRlwlJC — kenny (@scIinakyle) November 26, 2021

The Suicide Squad, Aquaman, and Shazam are the top three best DCEU movies so far https://t.co/1SvhAw6gtu — ʙɪɴɢʙᴏɴɢ (@fffaeriedusttt) November 26, 2021

The Suicide Squad is better than every other DCEU film and it’s not even close.

BOP is phenomenal and my second favorite DCEU film.

BVS is the worst modern CBM 🤐 https://t.co/LR18FJgdav — 🎄Erickin🎄|❓0❓❓ (@Erickin28) November 26, 2021

Zack Snyder was the best thing about the DCEU. Who had a clear mapped out plan for the franchise. That could've stood aside from the MCU. And if WB had let him and the other filmmakers did wanted they wanted, they wouldn't be trying to "fix" the problems they themselves created. https://t.co/rOiYcISNc2 — Urameshi's Fade Account (@MartianSon) November 27, 2021

Birds of Prey is the best DCEU movie and it’s not even close https://t.co/fHeFD8NzZh — Alex 🦇 (@AIexAtreides) November 27, 2021

Birds of Prey and The Suicide Squad have better world/universe building than the earlier DCEU(MoS/BvS) https://t.co/RiACaCGmvK — ZR (@ZakReckless) November 27, 2021

1. WW84 is not a terrible movie. It's a mid movie that has good and bad parts.

2. Henry Cavill's Superman was terribly used and developed. I don't understand why he die in the second DCEU film. https://t.co/XADZQBxUVD — Kevin 🎃 (@KevinTalks12) November 26, 2021

The DCEU is actually great when Zack Snyder isn’t involved https://t.co/5tx4E2TaZs — ً (@rxmancedawn) November 27, 2021

As you’d expect, plenty of SnyderVerse enthusiasts are piling in to defend the good name of the trilogy that effectively ended with Zack Snyder’s Justice League, but everyone’s entitled to an opinion. One thing most folks would agree on is that Warner Bros. and DC Films have dropped the ball on the DCEU several times already given the number of stops and starts, changes in personnel and abandoned projects we’ve seen over the years, but it’s always morbidly fun to see such a heated argument unfold among people who are all fans of the same thing at the end of the day.