Fans have warmed to the potential idea of Penn Badgley as Reed Richards, but a new fan cast has one of his You co-stars as Sue Storm and nobody is quite sure how they feel.

We could be set for two stars of Gossip Girl Cinematic Universe to star as Marvel’s original superhero couple if a fan-cast gets their way, with Twitter currently tossing up the idea of scream queen Victoria Pedretti as Badgley’s on-screen wife in Fantastic Four. Starring together on You, the duo has a lot of shippers.

There’s been a growing push for Pedretti to become the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Sue Storm as soon as Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but the reaction is mixed.

¿Reed Richards y Sue Storm? 👀

The first reports came back in March 2021, and have since resurfaced as audiences get closer to their first peek of the full Fantastic Four family on screen. The Badgley rumors in particular are of note, considering John Krasinski played Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Victoria Pedretti is rumoured to play the MCU's Sue Storm. The Fantastic Four are set to make their debut in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania"

Me pegan más ellos, serían un buen cast si no se da Karsinski y Blunt, compró totalmente

It goes against the popular fancast of Krasinski and wife Emily Blunt as Richards and Storm, and the memes still flow hoping of the duo combining for Marvel.

The Fantastic Four has not officially announced its director yet, but the film is currently scheduled for a Nov. 2024 release schedule. Many are expecting Marvel’s first family to pop up in another film prior to their solo flick, with predictions of a Black Panther: Wakanda Forever cameo.

You, meanwhile, has been renewed for a fourth season so Badgley will definitely star with Pedretti in at least one project.