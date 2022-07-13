Fans are split on the idea of Ryan Gosling as the MCU’s Ghost Rider

Fans are split on the idea of Ryan Gosling as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Ghost Rider after he debunked rumors of him being cast as Nova in favor of the Spirit of Vengeance.

MTV reporter Josh Horowitz revealed on Twitter the actor’s keen interest to play the antihero during an interview for his next action thriller film, The Gray Man. According to Horowitz, the two-time Oscar nominee said that the superhero he really wants to play is Ghost Rider.

Next week my full chat w/Ryan Gosling for @MTVNews

But for now, an honest to goodness EXCLUSIVE.



Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren’t true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play…GHOST RIDER pic.twitter.com/1jnC5ht4UY — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) July 12, 2022

Fans were split about Gosling’s superhero preference. While some believed he’s perfect for the role, some thought there are better superheroes out there than Ghost Rider. Others believed that the MCU version of Ghost Rider should not go to Gosling, preferring The Walking Dead veteran Norman Reedus to throw on the leathers and set his skull on fire.

bruh just make norman reedus ghost rider already. save your vfx department some time by getting someone who actually rides https://t.co/XQ3bBuNlLS — josh (@joshmadajar) July 12, 2022

The role of Ghost Rider has always belonged to this man. It’s only a matter of time before he claims it. The voice, the stare, the bikes, the emotion and the general title of being one of the biggest badasses in fiction. Norman Reedus IS Ghost Rider. #GhostRider #Marvel pic.twitter.com/LWJDrvXMOR — Andrew (@AndrewsVisual) July 12, 2022

Meanwhile, other fans shared support for Gosling to play Ghost Rider. However, they want Zack Snyder to direct the film.

Zack Snyder's Ghost Rider starring Ryan Gosling 🔥🔥



A movie for the Chads 🫡🫡 https://t.co/b775WTRWEL — ak🫡 (@redynsdog) July 12, 2022

Back in 2007, Marvel Entertainment and Colombia Pictures released the first live-action adaptation of Ghost Rider. The film starred Nicolas Cage, and earned more than $228 million at the box office. The film had a sequel in 2011 titled Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance, which didn’t perform well with either fans or critics.

While it was not yet confirmed whether or not Gosling will be involved in the MCU, the majority of Gosling’s past work has taken place firmly outside of the action genre, so if he were to be included in the MCU, it would be interesting to see what his portrayal of the antihero would be like.