Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will arrive on screens in just a few weeks. We’ve seen two excellent trailers, a bunch of promotional material, and yesterday brought the reveal of a new featurette showcasing some of the most exciting moments.

But, Scarlet Witch fans are getting worried. Wanda has slowly been getting more and more powerful over the years, with the multiple traumas she’s endured scarring her psyche. By enslaving a town in WandaVision, she crossed a moral threshold, but her fans are scared this movie will see her truly embrace evil in order to resurrect her lost children.

Some are already calling this “her villain era”:

Me in the theater when Wanda turns out to the villain in Multiverse of Madness:#ScarletWitch #Wanda pic.twitter.com/6GokaW62g6 — Steven Turner (LA 8th – 18th) (@StevenTphoto92) April 6, 2022

Others are simply scared for anyone going up against her, and note that her costume reflects her inner turmoil and gradual corruption:

Oh they’re so scared of her. I would be be too #ScarletWitch pic.twitter.com/2bADIH7u47 — Diego ᱬ #teamwitch (@wxndachaos) February 14, 2022

It’s entirely possible that Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness will be Elizabeth Olsen’s final MCU appearance for some time. Olsen has noted that she’s essentially spent the last five years in the MCU, going quickly from Infinity War and Endgame into WandaVision and then straight into this movie. After that, it’s understandable she might want a break, or to give Wanda’s story some closure for the time being.

Perhaps the best we can hope for is some kind of pocket reality where she can raise her children alongside a version of Vision without the capacity to harm anyone else.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters on May 6, 2022.