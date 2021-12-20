As you may have gleaned from the title, we’re saddling up and riding into Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler territory from here on out.

The first post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home has created two massive repercussions, and it’ll be a few more days before we discover how the fans really feel about it, when the movie has only been in theaters for less than a wee, and is receiving nothing but adulation.

Picking up from where the Venom: Let There Be Carnage stinger left off, we find Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock voicing his incredulity at the existence of the Avengers, which he can’t seem to wrap his head around. However, once Doctor Strange rights his multiversal wrongs, the symbiotic superhero vanishes back into his own world, leaving a tiny piece of his parasitic life partner behind.

As you can see from the reactions below, social media can’t decide if it’s a good or a bad thing that Hardy’s Venom no longer exists in the same pocket of reality as Holland’s Peter Parker, seemingly ending any hopes of an immediate crossover between the two.

SPIDERMAN NO WAY HOME SPOILERS

.

.

.

.

.

.

Almost at spoiler

.

.

.

.

.

.

.



So does this mean Tom Hardy's Venom is in Andrew's universe and if so are we setting up for an Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Tom Hardy and Andrew Garfield?!?!?! #SpiderMan #Venom @SpiderManMovie @VenomMovie — Nicole C (@nicole_2235) December 19, 2021

Looks like even before No Way Home Sony was still planning a Spider-Man & Venom crossover movie



Tom Holland & Tom Hardy have both talked about it too — Denis² 🕷 (@IzDisNameTaken) December 19, 2021

No Way Home Spoiler:



Honestly the only disappointment for me was the end credit scene. It seems to be completely ditching the idea of Tom Hardy and Tom Holland meeting since Eddie got pulled back to his universe. Makes the ending scene from Venom 2 feel really cheap. — Kaden (@KallixVA) December 20, 2021

now no way home pulls the multiverse crap only so disney can claim ownership of past spider-man iterations



even having the audacity to steal the symbiote from tom hardy’s venom. — sam 🌹 (@skull_moss) December 18, 2021

SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME SPOILERS///



–



–



–



–



why'd they have to do that to Venom 🙁

I kinda wish we got to see Tom Hardy and Tom Holland interact — Olivia 🎄 (@SukunaHik0na) December 20, 2021

New Venom: Let There Be Carnage Posters Tease A Symbiotic Showdown 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

⚠️SPIDER-MAN NO WAY HOME SPOILER / THEORY⚠️ So we know how people were brought into NWH Because they knew a “Peter Parker” that was spiderman right? How does Tom Hardy’s Venom get brought into there if he’s never met spiderman? Unless you really think about it Venom did say- — Frosty 💭 (@TacticalFrosty) December 19, 2021

No way home spoilers



How did Tom hardy venom get affected by the spell if he didn’t know who Peter Parker was until after he was brought to this universe? Then he goes back to his universe meaning it was strange that brought him there. — Medge (@DannyMedge) December 19, 2021

//spiderman no way home spoiler

.

.

.

.

.

SONY I AM DEMANDING TOM HARDY'S VENOM TAKE ON ANDREW GARFIELD'S SPIDERMAN — sam | nwh (@multifan_sam) December 18, 2021

🚨No Way Home Spoilers🚨

–

–

–

–

–

What if Tom Hardy’s Venom is from Andrew Garfield’s SM universe 🤔 — Nitro🐺 (@NitroWo1f) December 19, 2021

Andrew Garfield’s #SpiderMan needs to face off against Tom Hardy’s #Venom in a future Spiderman film!#TheAmazingSpiderMan3 can give us this incredible showdown and I think the time is NOW! #NoWayHome @SonyPictures #AndrewGarfield pic.twitter.com/rbXF4wCMbw — The Star Wars Academy (@TheStarWarsAcad) December 20, 2021

Plenty of questions have been asked as to how Spider-Man: No Way Home affects the Sony universe, and we might be getting an answer or two when Morbius lands next month. For now, though, all we can do is theorize about what comes next for Venom.