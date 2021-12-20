Fans are wondering what comes next for ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ surprise guest
As you may have gleaned from the title, we’re saddling up and riding into Spider-Man: No Way Home spoiler territory from here on out.
The first post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Way Home has created two massive repercussions, and it’ll be a few more days before we discover how the fans really feel about it, when the movie has only been in theaters for less than a wee, and is receiving nothing but adulation.
Picking up from where the Venom: Let There Be Carnage stinger left off, we find Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock voicing his incredulity at the existence of the Avengers, which he can’t seem to wrap his head around. However, once Doctor Strange rights his multiversal wrongs, the symbiotic superhero vanishes back into his own world, leaving a tiny piece of his parasitic life partner behind.
As you can see from the reactions below, social media can’t decide if it’s a good or a bad thing that Hardy’s Venom no longer exists in the same pocket of reality as Holland’s Peter Parker, seemingly ending any hopes of an immediate crossover between the two.
Plenty of questions have been asked as to how Spider-Man: No Way Home affects the Sony universe, and we might be getting an answer or two when Morbius lands next month. For now, though, all we can do is theorize about what comes next for Venom.