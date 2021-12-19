A viral tweet has fans wondering what’s going on with ‘Morbius’

Believe it or not, we’re less than six weeks away from Jared Leto’s Morbius coming to theaters, which has obviously become lost in the hubbub that surrounds Spider-Man: No Way Home. On that note, spoilers for the web-slinging blockbuster are incoming, so watch out.

As far as we’ve been led to believe, the Living Vampire’s live-action debut takes place in the same universe as Tom Hardy’s Venom series, but the events of No Way Home have made things incredibly murky. So murky, in fact, that a tweet questioning just what the hell is going on has gone viral, as you can see below.

I can’t wait to see what the hell’s happening in Morbius. They’ve got Tobey on a wall, Keaton returning as vulture, the TASM oscorp logo, rhino and black cat in a newspaper and it exists in the same universe as Tom Hardy’s Venom. — Joe (@hzjoetv) December 18, 2021

New 'Morbius' images reveal more of Jared Leto's Marvel debut 1 of 5

Click to skip







MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Even though Morbius references Venom directly, it features a cameo from Spider-Man: Homecoming villain Adrian Toomes. However, Tom Hardy’s post-credits cameo in No Way Home established that Marvel and Sony’s superhero universes exist in different realities, after Eddie Brock vanished into the ether.

Willem Dafoe confirmed that Oscorp doesn’t exist in the MCU, but there’s a mural in the Morbius trailers that looks identical to Tobey Maguire’s iteration of Spider-Man, who dealt with Dafoe’s Norman Osborn and his company. Throw in a glimpse of an Oscorp building and nods towards both Rhino and Black Cat, who were technically part of The Amazing Spider-Man saga, and it’s all very confusing.

Hopefully we get an explanation, because at the moment Morbius appears to be a mishmash of at least four distinct worlds, with no reason as to why.