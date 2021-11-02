Morbius Trailer Has Easter Eggs That Connect To All 4 Spider-Man Franchises

Even though it’s been less than 20 years since the character made his live-action debut, Spider-Man has already been part of four franchises. There was the Sam Raimi trilogy, which was followed by Marc Webb’s The Amazing Spider-Man movies before Tom Holland first suited up as the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker in Captain America: Civil War.

While the latest incarnation of the Web-Slinger hasn’t technically shown up in the flesh for Sony just yet, footage from Far From Home served as the multiversal basis for the Venom: Let There Be Carnage post-credits scene, while the fact the studio renamed its entire interconnected series as Sony’s Spider-Man Universe makes it pretty clear that it’s happening eventually.

Interestingly, the latest trailer for Morbius featured Easter Eggs that nod towards all four Spidey franchises in the space of a single clip. Obviously, the film is part of the Sony-verse so that ticks one box, while the appearance of Michael Keaton’s Adrian Toomes ties it directly to the MCU.

Jared Leto’s vampiric antihero walks past a mural in one shot that looks suspiciously like Tobey Maguire’s version of the iconic superhero, while a closeup on the newspaper he’s reading at one stage teases Rhino and Black Cat. The former was briefly played by Paul Giamatti in The Amazing Spider-Man 2, which also featured Felicity Jones as Felicia Hardy in a brief part that was almost certainly going to be paid off in the future. One trailer, four Spider-Man franchises referenced; Morbius is dropping quite the breadcrumb trail already.