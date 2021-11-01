Jared Leto’s Morbius finds itself in an unfortunate position, having been delayed countless times as a result of the pandemic. The title character’s live-action debut comes to theaters on January 28, 2022, just six weeks after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

As a result, Sony is beginning to ramp up the marketing campaign for the studio’s latest comic book blockbuster, but it wouldn’t be unfair to suggest that a lot of people don’t really care. The news that a new trailer was coming this week was greeted with no small amount of apathy, if only because plenty of fans would much rather see footage from Spider-Man: No Way Home instead.

However, the trailer tease that dropped earlier today has hinted that more Spider-Man villains are out there in the world, with a newspaper heading teasing both Rhino and Black Cat in one fell swoop via TheDirect, as you can see below.

New Morbius Promo Teases Iconic Spider-Man Villains 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Obviously, it’s a very minor Easter Egg when you have to freeze-frame and zoom in just to see it, but we do know that Sony’s Spider-Man Universe is poised to expand exponentially over the next few years, with Black Cat someone that’s been mooted for their big-screen bow for what feels like forever. It might not happen in Morbius, but seeds could be sown nonetheless.