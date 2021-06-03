Black Cat Movie Reportedly Back In Active Development At Sony

Whether you asked for it or not, the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters is happening, or at least the studio are hoping that’ll be the case. As the sequel to an $850 million box office hit, Venom: Let There Be Carnage is virtually guaranteed to do big business, but questions will be getting asked if Jared Leto’s Morbius bombs in January of next year.

J.C. Chandor, meanwhile, is a hugely talented filmmaker and Aaron Taylor-Johnson has proven himself as a phenomenally versatile actor, so Kraven the Hunter appears to be in good hands, and there are countless other projects either confirmed or rumored to be in various stages of development, and that’s without mentioning Sony exec Sanford Panitch’s claims that he knows how it all ties to Tom Holland’s Spider-Man in the end.

The latest potential SPUMC outing that could be on the cards is Black Cat, with a new report offering up the purported details that Felicia Hardy may be getting her own solo film, and The Amazing Spider-Man 2‘s Felicity Jones might even be invited to return. As per the rumor, a director is already attached and the script is in the process of undergoing rewrites, but it’ll be an origin story unconnected to Jones’ previous appearance.

The plot will follow the disappearance of her father Walter Hardy, which will see Felicia left to fend for herself and assume her costumed code name, before she stumbles upon and is forced to unravel a conspiracy that involves Spider-Man villain Chameleon as the big bad. Of course, Black Cat hasn’t yet been officially added to the SPUMC docket, and last we heard Silver & Black was being rejigged as a TV series, but the comic book favorite has clearly been one of Sony’s top choices for a standalone adventure dating back quite some time and we’re sure we’ll be seeing her on our screens soon enough.