Sony Reportedly Wants Felicity Jones Back For Black Cat Movie

Much like the larger idea of a shared universe built out from Spider-Man, Sony have made repeated attempts to bring Black Cat into live-action, only for things to fall apart. So, it wouldn’t be surprising in the slightest if Felicia Hardy’s costumed alter ego were to be announced for her own movie, especially with the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters roster expanding rapidly.

Anne Hathaway was cast in the role before Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 4 was torpedoed, and Felicity Jones played a very small part in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 that was clearly designed to lead to something bigger, but then the web-slinger’s second franchise also imploded. Now that Sony are trying for a third time with Venom: Let There Be Carnage and Morbius on the way, though, and Aaron Taylor-Johnson having recently been cast as Kraven the Hunter, it’s surely only a matter of time before Black Cat gets an official announcement.

In fact, a new rumor is putting forward that exact scenario, offering that the project is in active development behind the scenes with an unnamed director already attached. Not only that, but Academy Award nominated Rogue One star Jones has been touted for a potential return, and she’s definitely got the chops when it comes to both delivering memorable performances and headlining big budget blockbusters.

The last we heard, The Old Guard director Gina Prince-Blythewood was refitting her abandoned Silver & Black feature film pitch as an episodic series, but we haven’t got any news on that front since April of last year, so things may have changed. It’s full steam ahead for the SPUMC in any case, and Black Cat is certainly one of the more qualified candidates that fits the studio’s remit of having the potential to lead a solo outing while still tying to the Spider-Man mythos.