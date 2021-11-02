Morbius Fans Can’t Get Over Michael Keaton’s Return As The Vulture

Just what cinematic universe, exactly, is Morbius supposed to take place in?

That’s a question nobody but MCU boss Kevin Feige and Sony’s shepherds of their counterpart SpideyVerse can answer and, truth be told, both parties are probably delighting in the obscene amount of misdirection currently going on. Mystery builds excitement, after all, and Feige knows that better than anyone, what with Spider-Man: No Way Home continuing to dominate entertainment channels across the internet.

Superhero fans are a crafty bunch, however, and have already dedicated considerable time towards trying to suss out why Michael Keaton is taking a vacation from the MCU to appear in Morbius.

New Morbius Promo Teases Iconic Spider-Man Villains 1 of 3

Click to skip



MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Is the Vulture’s presence here intended to be as a cameo or brief, inconsequential part, or is Morbius laying the foundations for something far, far bigger in scope? Here’s what the internet has to say…

the sheer confusion and bafflement I'm feeling from the details in the Morbius trailer is next-level, but man, it sure seems like Michael Keaton is the one constant in every comic-book universe — Houston Coley (@blockbustedpod) November 2, 2021

Ok, my theory. They reference San Francisco, which means That Morbius takes place in the Venom universe. The scenes with Michael Keaton Vulture will take place in the MCU after Doctor Strange's spell to erase the memory of Peter's identity. Morbius will be in the MCU by the end. https://t.co/77zPsQm4Oh — AL 📸🕸 (@AlfredMurphy99) November 2, 2021

So there's a rumor going around that Venom will be referenced in the next Morbius trailer, yet the first trailer ended with an appearance from Michael Keaton's Vulture (which I suspect is from a post credits scene).



WHICH UNIVERSE IS THIS MOVIE SUPPOSED TO BE SET IN??? pic.twitter.com/CQRtKG0dvP — The Rollin Nolan (@therollinnolan) October 30, 2021

Love the new #Morbius trailer !! His design looks sooooo good. Michael Keaton's vulture scares tf out of me for some reason lol Im happy for @Tyrese ! Cant wait til January! — 💛💜💛💜 (@sci_fi_killa) November 2, 2021

Only watching for Michael Keaton’s vulture. Then again, I’m still excited for another entry in the MCU (morbius cinematic universe) — huh (@azpoggies) November 1, 2021

Morbius hits theaters next year, Jan. 28, just several weeks after Spider-Man: No Way Home. Will the latter serve as a setup for the former and explain away Keaton’s continuity-spanning influence? We’re going to assume the answer to that is a big fat yes, but what about you? Sound off with your own theories in the usual place below!