Fans Are Wondering What Happens If There Really Is Only One Spider-Man In No Way Home

We’ve become conditioned to believe that nobody is telling the truth when they deny that they’re in a major movie, when the constant stream of rumors and bountiful speculation tells us otherwise, even when the denials are coming straight from the horse’s mouth.

Bear with us for a second, but what if Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield really aren’t in Spider-Man: No Way Home? In an official capacity, neither Sony nor Marvel Studios have promised us anything of the sort, while Garfield and Tom Holland have repeatedly gone on record saying that there’s but a single web-slinger in the film.

As we edge closer and closer to the debut of the second full-length trailer, fans are beginning to wonder if the studios and stars have simply been telling the truth all along.

of course andrew and tobey are not in the trailer, they’re not even in the movie — ً (@ghcstfqce) November 16, 2021

I kind of want Tobey and Andrew to not be in the movie at all just to see how mad people would get — ☂️🌧mooly☔️☁️ (@mymoolody) November 16, 2021

👉⛔I SAY AGAIN FOR THE LAST TIME AND WHOEVER WANTS TO BELIEVE IT



❌-UNFORTUNATELY ANDREW AND TOBEY WILL NOT BE IN THE MOVIE. 🕷️👌🔥BUT DON'T BE DISAPPOINTED BECAUSE THE MOVIE WILL BE EPIC!!! #SpiderManNoWayHome — Faidritos Giorgos (@Faidros5) November 16, 2021

These "leaks" are giving people false hope and setting them up for disappointment, Andrew and Tobey might not be in this and people will decide to review bomb the movie cus they didn't like it — Link2346 (@Link23461) November 15, 2021

Say it after me Twitter:



"If Andrew and Tobey are not in NWH we will not attack the film and cast, review bomb, or overreact in anyway because they've been telling us all year that they aren't in it"



Then be pleasantly surprised if they are in fact in the movie. — Tom Gapper (@ComicBookShogun) November 12, 2021

Well I have a hunch that a lot of fan will be disappointed when they see the second trailer of #SpiderManNoWayHome cause according to rumors, no Tobey and Andrew in the trailer. I really don't care if they are in the trailer (or in the movie) or not…. — sads09(inutile) (@aeronsads) November 16, 2021

Alright, is Sony only going to confirm Tobey and Andrew's participation in the movie at today's event, and not show them in trailer to reserve all their footage for the movie…to make fans more desperate for it? 🙄 https://t.co/Gz3MYeMKNe — SuperheroFan (@superherofan_11) November 16, 2021

if Tobey and Andrew aren't in the movie you can't be mad cause no one actually 100% confirmed them only fans think their in the movie I'm not saying they're not in the movie but if they are not don't be mad.#SpiderManNoWayHome — bully maguires alter ego (@Kai70169275) November 16, 2021

yall tobey and andrew are definitely not in nwh yall are setting yourselves up to be disappointed and you’ll be the first to say the movie sucked ass — leah 🦇 (@milfmoons) November 16, 2021

Part of me will find it hilarious if Tobey and Andrew have been telling the truth this whole time and they genuinely are not in the movie. It’s a small part of me though, the rest of me will be devastated. — FaZe Nick (@NickSzott) November 16, 2021

Can't wait for tomorrow when the no way home trailer drops only for people to realize that Tobey and Andrew genuinely are not in the movie pic.twitter.com/wTOPrExbDl — Olivier.wmv (@wmvnotmp4) November 16, 2021

Obviously there’s a chance they are just misleading audiences but it’s wild how people respond to Tom and Andrew telling fans that Andrew and Tobey won’t be in No Way Home. Like literally nobody is considering they might actually be telling the truth 😂 — Peach State Payton (@PeachStPayton) November 16, 2021

Starting to feel a bit bad for Tom Holland, must feel like no one wants #SpiderManNoWayHome if he is the only Spider-Man in it. — Troy (@TroyJDenver) November 16, 2021

imagine if after all this tom holland is the only spider-man in the movie and we just got our hopes up for the past 4 months. — rachael (@_harry_shesfive) November 16, 2021

It would be a very unusual situation for Spider-Man: No Way Home to find itself in if Holland was the solitary Spidey on show when people would be rioting in the streets and voicing their dismay on social media, even though nobody involved in the production has confirmed anything. Will they even be in the new promo? Maybe, maybe not, but if it’s the latter then folks are going to be mighty upset about it.