Insider Says Don’t Expect Tobey Maguire And Andrew Garfield In Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer 2

The possibilities of Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s multiversal plot are setting the internet on fire. So far we know that Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Jamie Foxx’s Electro, and Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin are joining the party, and there’s solid evidence that Sandman and Lizard will also be present. Our villainous bases are covered, but speculation has reached fever-pitch about whether Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be slipping back into their Spidey suits.

Current consensus is that they are. We’ve seen convincing leaked shots of all three Spider-Men together, and there are no explicit denials from anyone involved. The counterpoint to all that is a recent comment from Kevin Feige:

“Rumors are fun, because many of them are true, and many of them are not true. The danger is when you get into the expectations game of wanting people to be excited about the movie they get, and not disappointed about a movie they don’t get.”

It’s easy to read this as Feige being paranoid that there’ll be a backlash when fans learn that Maguire and Garfield aren’t in the movie.

All of this means fans are eagerly awaiting the second trailer, which could put all this gossip to bed. It’s due later today, but prolific scooper Daniel Richtman has poured cold water on it featuring other Spider-Men, saying that it’s “very unlikely” Maguire and Garfield will appear in it.

If this proves true, this long-lasting case of cinematic blue balls may go on until Spider-Man: No Way Home‘s December 17 release date. But Richtman has been wrong before, so fingers crossed this new trailer confirms what we all hope is true. I guess we’ll know soon enough…