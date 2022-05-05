Fans aren’t surprised Tom Cruise piloted his own helicopter to the ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ premiere

It might be completely unnecessary, but it's also classic Tom Cruise.

Tom Cruise is famous for doing Tom Cruise things, by which we mean dangerous and death-defying stunts that could realistically be performed by either a stunt double or CGI. The longtime A-lister loves nothing more than to put his safety on the line in the name of our entertainment, while he even showed up to the world premiere of Top Gun: Maverick in typical fashion.

Most stars would simply jump in the back of a limo to get to their destination, but not Cruise. Instead, the actor and producer opted to pilot a helicopter directly onto the deck of an aircraft carrier. Why? Because he can.

In fact, Cruise has been able to fly planes for a long time, but he spent hundreds of hours mastering another form of airborne transportation solely for the grandstanding finale of Mission: Impossible – Fallout, which of course meant that he also dangled himself on the outside when he wasn’t pulling off risky maneuvers.

So @TomCruise landed a helicopter on an aircraft carrier and came over to chat with me for a live show I hosted.



Just another Wednesday, am I right? pic.twitter.com/er4xTDIRWz — Josh Horowitz (@joshuahorowitz) May 5, 2022

Tom Cruise landed by helicopter on the USS Midway in San Diego ahead of the #TopGunMaverick premiere. Cruise was previously said to be on Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado enjoying a sneak peek of the movie with military personnel. 📹: @ParamountPics pic.twitter.com/aklVjlQ4dC — Malik Earnest (@MalikEarnest) May 4, 2022

Tom Cruise riding in to his red carpet premier by flying his own helicopter? Cool. Hollywood. Can’t get any-



Lady GaGa rides in on a drone-dress? Alright. We’re upping the game in the same night. What’s next? https://t.co/eTgeiZiOs7 — papolechita (@papolechita) May 5, 2022

Saw the promo premier on YouTube. That was quite a well staged event. Tom Cruise, as usual, brought his A game with the helicopter red carpet landing. I look forward to seeing the film with family. pic.twitter.com/iUZsEN5MM7 — Mike Livingston (@mlvngstn) May 5, 2022

The sequel to Tony Scott’s dog-fighting classic was initially scheduled to hit theaters in the summer of 2019, but the time has almost come for Pete Mitchell to soar back onto the big screen. Based on the early reactions, many of which have dubbed Maverick as an early contender for the year’s best blockbuster, it sounds as though it’ll be worth the wait and then some.

Cruise is currently in the midst of his longest onscreen sabbatical ever having been absent since 2018’s aforementioned Fallout, but Top Gun: Maverick and Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning – Part 1 are bringing him back with a bang.