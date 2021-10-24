Fans Blast Tom Holland’s Spider-Man For Running Away From A Fight
The marketing campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home cranked up a notch yesterday, with a brand new still from the movie arriving online, which shows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker running for his life as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus lurks in the background.
While it’s perfectly understandable for a high school kid to run for his life when a tentacled villain from an alternate reality shows up and decides to start wreaking havoc on New York City, a lot of fans aren’t having it. As you can see from the reactions below, social media was having a field day blasting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker for favoring flight over fight.
That’s not to say that Spidey is a coward, when there’s every chance he’s simply trying to lure Doc Ock away from an area crowded with civilians, but the internet demands more from its still images. After all, No Way Home is arguably the most hotly-anticipated blockbuster of 2021, so some folks may have been craving something a little more… heroic.
Maybe Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will swing by to save the day in this particular scene, because it looks like Holland’s Spider-Man will be needing all the help he can get when there’s set to be another five bad guys for him to contend with on top of Otto Octavius.