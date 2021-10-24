Fans Blast Tom Holland’s Spider-Man For Running Away From A Fight

The marketing campaign for Spider-Man: No Way Home cranked up a notch yesterday, with a brand new still from the movie arriving online, which shows Tom Holland’s Peter Parker running for his life as Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus lurks in the background.

While it’s perfectly understandable for a high school kid to run for his life when a tentacled villain from an alternate reality shows up and decides to start wreaking havoc on New York City, a lot of fans aren’t having it. As you can see from the reactions below, social media was having a field day blasting the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Peter Parker for favoring flight over fight.

Tobey: Uh why are you running? Just swing.”



Holland: I’m out of webs!



Tobey: … you run out of webs? https://t.co/avO0xffi33 — Killafoe (@Killafoe1) October 23, 2021

Andrew Garfield doesn't run away from villains like Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland😹😹👎👎. He chases them#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/MaWMqVQw5e — VishalSid (@VishalSid_1) October 23, 2021

If Tobey’s Spider-Man didn’t need help, why do people think Tom’s Spider-Man needs help against Doc Ock? lol — malachi (@MCUMarvels) October 23, 2021

Some people don’t realize the reason why Tobey’s version didn’t have any help is because Sony didn’t have the rights to bring him help.. 😂 https://t.co/5FivdrGDfu — AVON (@MagicHandz) October 23, 2021

We all know this is just tobey cgid to look like tom😭 #NoWayHome pic.twitter.com/xffRmJ0sSC — NotMyth (@notmythlol) October 23, 2021

but tom and tobey didn’t let their girlfriend’s back go snap crackle pop https://t.co/OWsk1t7MgP — Abbi Alexander (@AbbiHope03) October 23, 2021

Reminder that Tobey went up against the toughest villains from the comics and won. He carrying Andrew and Tom’s Spidey’s in No Way Home 🔥 pic.twitter.com/dZsgODy6KC — Joshua Chenault (@joshuachenault1) October 23, 2021

Tobey Maguire Spider-Man wouldnt be running the opposite dirrection. 🙃 https://t.co/pnszA78GmC — BrokenGamezHDR (@BrokenGamezHDR_) October 23, 2021

There's actually no way they won't show or even mention Tobey and Andrew in the Official Trailer! Tom is literally running for his life. He can't even fight Doc Ock and people still think that he can beat the whole Sinister Six?! Like come on! 😂#SpiderManNoWayHome pic.twitter.com/zsaUlBJr3R — DimVars (@MarvelManiac_) October 23, 2021

That’s not to say that Spidey is a coward, when there’s every chance he’s simply trying to lure Doc Ock away from an area crowded with civilians, but the internet demands more from its still images. After all, No Way Home is arguably the most hotly-anticipated blockbuster of 2021, so some folks may have been craving something a little more… heroic.

Maybe Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire will swing by to save the day in this particular scene, because it looks like Holland’s Spider-Man will be needing all the help he can get when there’s set to be another five bad guys for him to contend with on top of Otto Octavius.