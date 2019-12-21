Fans Think Brie Larson’s Teasing Captain Marvel’s Next MCU Appearance

Despite being the focus of a hate campaign from online trolls who were hoping to sabotage the movie, Captain Marvel ended up being another major success for Marvel Studios and their cinematic universe, with Carol Danvers’ origin story standing as one of the highest-grossing films of 2019 after bringing in over $1 billion at the box office.

And now, with Avengers: Endgame having brought the decade-long Infinity Saga to its conclusion and also offering up fitting send-offs for many of the original heroes, it seems like the perfect time to bring both new and also some familiar faces to the forefront of the superhero franchise. But what’s remained unclear up until now is where exactly does Carol fit into the future of the MCU?

Sure, Captain Marvel 2 is a given at this point, but without any mention of a release date yet, all signs point to it being a long ways off. Brie Larson is expected to show up before her next solo outing though and fans are furiously speculating as to which film – or even TV show – she may feature in next. And thanks to a recent Instagram post – which you can see below – some people think they may have the answer.

While it indeed seems to be a bit of a stretch, the folks over at Cheat Sheet are saying that this photo Larson’s shared is actually a tease of where we’ll see her in the MCU next. The thinking is that by posting a pic with Chadwick Boseman’s T’Challa, the actress is hinting that Carol will appear next in Black Panther 2. And furthermore, Tom Holland’s presence in the photo as well could indicate that Spidey may cameo in the sequel, too.

Unfortunately, though, this is pretty unlikely to happen if you ask us. After all, we can’t really think of any reason why either of those heroes would show up in Ryan Coogler’s upcoming flick and can think of numerous other projects that they’d be better fits for. Not to mention that right now, Marvel only has Holland under contract for two more MCU appearances – Spider-Man 3 and one other film that hasn’t been announced. And it seems likely that it’ll be a team-up or event movie, not Black Panther 2.

But who knows? At this point, any guess is technically valid and until the studio spills the beans, fans can only speculate as to where they may see Captain Marvel next.