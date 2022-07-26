Fans call bullsh*t on rumor that could impact the MCU’s ‘X-Men’ reboot

Nobody was really expecting Kevin Feige to announce anything related to the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s X-Men reboot at last weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con, but there’s nonetheless going to be more than a few disgruntled fans should September’s D23 pass without at least a small update on what comes next for the mutants.

Of course, the ball was set rolling by the shocking reveal in the Ms. Marvel finale, but after 13 movies spread out across 20 years over at Fox, the superpowered outcasts are in dire need of a fresh coat of paint. The various sequels, offshoots, prequels, and spinoffs covered a lot of bases, but if anyone can reinvent a $6 billion brand, it’s Marvel Studios.

However, a rumor sweeping the internet has claimed that due to a holdover of contracts that came attached to Disney’s acquisition of Fox, Marvel won’t be able to do anything with the X-Men until 2025 even if they wanted to. Needless to say, unfounded internet accusations are immediately placed under intense scrutiny, and this one is no different, as you can see from the reactions below.

20th Century Fox's contractual obligations to actors in the X-Men franchise have carried over to Disney and are in effect until 2025. This means Marvel cannot recast or enter production on a film that includes roles held by some recent principal actors in the Fox X-Men franchise. pic.twitter.com/93KxGmMFyy — X-Men Updates (@XMenUpdate) July 26, 2022

This is false. Once they bought Fox they were able to use the characters and have already done so with Kang and others — Curt (@CurtisKay6) July 26, 2022

I don’t believe this, otherwise Deadpool 3 wouldn’t be going into production early next year for the still dated untitled MCU film coming out on February 16th, 2024. — Lonely Abandoned Beagle (@AbandonedLizard) July 26, 2022

Lmao this doesn't make sense. Fox was notorious for changing actors between movies (Psylocke, Jubilee, Trask, Moira) but you mean to tell me another studio that bought them couldn't do the same? This supposedly makes sense on paper but it doesn't pass the smell test. — RX 🦖👑 (@r3Xmen) July 26, 2022

This is not true. You can absolutely have different actors play characters that other actors are signed on to play. The only way they wouldn’t be able to cast someone else for a role is if the contract says that they can’t recast. — Inside the Horseshoe Podcast (@Horseshoe_Pod) July 26, 2022

Patrick Stewart literally just appeared in an MCU movie… — Taylor Sides (@saylortides) July 26, 2022

If the information was 100 percent accurate, then a high-powered Hollywood executive with his finger on the pulse of the fandom like Feige surely wouldn’t even dare mention the X-Men in public if he knows there’s a full three years to go before he can even do anything with them.

In the same vein, Marvel couldn’t use mutants due to the term’s obligations under Fox’s stewardship but Patrick Stewart still managed to swing by Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so we’ll be waiting for a more concrete source than Twitter before taking this one at face value.