Home / movies

Fans Call For Michael Myers “To Win” In Halloween Kills

Halloween-Michael-Myers

With the release of Halloween Kills just days away and promo for the film ramped up higher than ever before, fans are beginning to wonder what the film holds. Some movie buffs refuse to read anything about a movie before it’s released, while others scour the internet for any information they can find.

Reddit is buzzing with scary movie talk as spooky season unfolds, and a significant topic of conversation is Michael Myers and Halloween. The film is the second in the Halloween trilogy, which kicked off in 2018, and everyone is waiting to find out what’s next for Myers and Laurie Strode.

A Halloween fan asked the question today on Reddit — is it wrong to be rooting for Michael Myers after all this time?

Is it wrong to want Michael Myers to "win" in Halloween Kills? from horror

Here’s what other fans had to say about that idea.

Comment from discussion tynidancer’s comment from discussion "Is it wrong to want Michael Myers to "win" in Halloween Kills?".

This fan says Myers has all the puzzle pieces needed to win, and while they add some humor to it — they’ve got the point. Maybe the winning formula to being Michael is simply being Michael.

Comment from discussion Nadaesque’s comment from discussion "Is it wrong to want Michael Myers to "win" in Halloween Kills?".

This fan wonders what Myers would do after he got the win.

Comment from discussion GassyTac0’s comment from discussion "Is it wrong to want Michael Myers to "win" in Halloween Kills?".

This fan doesn’t think it’ll make a difference at all. Killing Laurie or not, he’ll do whatever he wants — fulfilling his plan.

Comment from discussion CarpenterVegetable31’s comment from discussion "Is it wrong to want Michael Myers to "win" in Halloween Kills?".

This fan wants both of them to die, with Laurie coming back as the killer.

Comment from discussion wabbitproductions’s comment from discussion "Is it wrong to want Michael Myers to "win" in Halloween Kills?".

This comment has to be one of our favorites; Freaky Friday 2 — slasher style!

Comment from discussion MindbogglesTV’s comment from discussion "Is it wrong to want Michael Myers to "win" in Halloween Kills?".

This user puts it pretty simple; they’re not watching scary movies for happy endings; the killer should finish the job.

Comment from discussion General-Vis’s comment from discussion "Is it wrong to want Michael Myers to "win" in Halloween Kills?".

This fan doesn’t want all 3 Strode women to survive, saying they enjoyed the 2018 Halloween but felt it played things a bit safe.

Comment from discussion CrotalusAtrox1’s comment from discussion "Is it wrong to want Michael Myers to "win" in Halloween Kills?".

Fans also pointed out that Myers killed her in Ressurection but just as many fans admitted that they like to pretend that the movie does not exist.

Comment from discussion costelloethere’s comment from discussion "Is it wrong to want Michael Myers to "win" in Halloween Kills?".

This fan thinks they should, and likely will, die together as well.

What do you hope to see from Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends? Are you rooting for Myers? Let’s talk about it!

Tags: , ,
Comment