Fans Campaign For Ben Affleck’s Solo Movie On Batman Day
Today is the third Saturday of September, which has been officially designated Batman Day. As a result, fans from all over the world are celebrating the legacy of the Caped Crusader, who remains one of the most beloved and popular icons in all of pop culture.
Not only that, but under what must be some sort of obligation that means it needs to happen at least once a month, SnyderVerse supporters have mounted yet another campaign to try and will Ben Affleck’s solo Batman movie into existence. Of course, online movements don’t mean a damn thing to studios in the long run, especially Warner Bros., but there’s clearly still a huge amount of desire to see the two-time Academy Award winner get that standalone outing.
As you can see from the reactions below, #MakeTheBatfleckMovie has been on everybody’s lips and fingertips all day, even if a lot of speculation has been leaning in the direction of the DCEU’s canonical Caped Crusader getting killed off in The Flash.
As much as we’d love to see it happen, Affleck’s Batman project remains much more deeply rooted in wishful thinking than any sort of reality. We’ve got Robert Pattinson’s reboot arriving next year and Michael Keaton’s return generating all sorts of talk about further appearances, while the SnyderVerse’s Bruce Wayne hasn’t said a word about what his own future may hold after The Flash.