Fans Campaign For Ben Affleck’s Solo Movie On Batman Day

Today is the third Saturday of September, which has been officially designated Batman Day. As a result, fans from all over the world are celebrating the legacy of the Caped Crusader, who remains one of the most beloved and popular icons in all of pop culture.

Not only that, but under what must be some sort of obligation that means it needs to happen at least once a month, SnyderVerse supporters have mounted yet another campaign to try and will Ben Affleck’s solo Batman movie into existence. Of course, online movements don’t mean a damn thing to studios in the long run, especially Warner Bros., but there’s clearly still a huge amount of desire to see the two-time Academy Award winner get that standalone outing.

As you can see from the reactions below, #MakeTheBatfleckMovie has been on everybody’s lips and fingertips all day, even if a lot of speculation has been leaning in the direction of the DCEU’s canonical Caped Crusader getting killed off in The Flash.

Deathstroke knows Batman's real identity. These two characters have never fought in live action…and we're doing nothing with this information? #MakeTheBatfleckMovie already! pic.twitter.com/vNe6OEJ5Rv — Nico Franzoni: Batfan (@FranzoniNicolo) September 18, 2021

"Batman, unlike Superman or Wonder Woman or Flash, is a guy without powers. He's a man. He's all of us. We all carry around a hero inside of ourselves every day." – #ZackSnyder #HappyBatmanDay#BatmanDay #ReleaseTheAyerCut #MakeTheBatfleckMovie #RestoreTheSnyderVerse pic.twitter.com/SCeauz9LAQ — M$™ | ♎ #RestoreTheSnyderVerse ♎ | (@ManHunterSharma) September 18, 2021

Do you like Ben Affleck as Batman ?#MakeTheBatfleckMovie pic.twitter.com/0voH96PEJc — 𝐆𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐥𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐒𝐧𝐲𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐕𝐞𝐫𝐬𝐞 (@Itssan17) September 18, 2021

As much as we’d love to see it happen, Affleck’s Batman project remains much more deeply rooted in wishful thinking than any sort of reality. We’ve got Robert Pattinson’s reboot arriving next year and Michael Keaton’s return generating all sorts of talk about further appearances, while the SnyderVerse’s Bruce Wayne hasn’t said a word about what his own future may hold after The Flash.